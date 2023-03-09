The Challenge: World Championship - How did Nathan save Tristan from elimination in the show’s premiere?

The Challenge: World Championship premiered on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, on Paramount Plus, featuring its first eliminations.

After the first challenge, the top three male contestants were Grant (Australia), Ben (USA), and Nathan (UK). The top three females included Zara (UK), Kaz (UK), and Justine (USA). Britain’s Tristan and Argentina’s Claudia were sent to the elimination zone.

As per the first challenge's rules, the top contenders were asked to nominate a player who would then compete against the contestants in the elimination zone. While Claudia had to go through the process, Tristan got lucky because of Nathan.

Just before the nominations, host TJ Lavin announced that Nathan was sent home due to medical reasons. Thus, Tristan would not be eliminated as one player from the men’s team had to leave.

Nathan and Claudia became the first eliminated contestants

Former players, including legends, winners, and MVPs of the franchise's four international spin-off shows, participated in the World Championship.

In the premiere episode, the global MVPs had to perform the first challenge, where they had a race, which would examine their stamina, strength, and intelligence. The two players who would lose the race would be sent home.

After the race, TJ Lavin announced that the remaining MVPs would nominate two players (male and female each) who would go against Tristan and Claudia, respectively. However, Tristan dodged a bullet when TJ told him that he was safe, as Nathan “has been medically separated from this game.”

While UK’s Tristan was saved, Claudia’s luck didn’t work in her favor. She had to compete to save herself from elimination. After many heated discussions, the MVPs picked two names who could go against Claudia.

The Challenge: UK winner Kaz and The Challenge: Australia winner Kiki were nominated. The next step was to pick one of them for the elimination round, and the responsibility was given to Grant and Zara.

Zara nominated Kiki, while Grant picked Kaz, resulting in a tie. TJ then solved the situation, stating that Zara’s nomination would be counted as it was a female elimination.

Hence, Kiki and Claudia competed in a Pole Wrestle match in the final round. With impressive moves, Kiki won the challenge, resulting in Claudia’s elimination.

The Challenge: World Championship players

Since Nathan and Claudia’s exit, only 15 MVPs remain in The Challenge: World Championship, along with 14 legends.

Here are the challengers:

The LEGENDS:

Amber Borzotra (one win)

Darrell Taylor (five wins)

Jodi Weatherton (two wins)

Johnny “Bananas” DeVenanzio (eight wins)

Jonna Stephens (two wins)

Jordan Wiseley (three wins)

Kaycee Clark (one win)

KellyAnne Judd (zero wins)

Nelson Thomas (zero wins)

Nia Moore (zero wins)

Theo Campbell (zero wins)

Tori Deal (zero wins)

Wes Bergmann (three wins)

Yes Duffy (two wins)

The Global MVPs:

Ben Driebergen (USA)

Danny McCray (USA winner)

Justine Ndiba (USA finalist)

Sarah Lacina (USA winner)

Emily Seebohm (Australia)

Grant Crapp (Australia)

Kiki Morris (Australia winner)

Troy Cullen (Australia winner)

In episode 2, the legends got the chance to compete. After an intense competition, the time came for nominations.

While Theo-Sarah and Wes-Zara got one vote each, the majority nominated Jodi-Benja and KellyAnne-Tristan. In the upcoming episode, viewers will find out who will be sent home this time.

The competition is to discover the best of the best challengers, and the winner will bag a cash prize of $500,000.

Meanwhile, viewers can watch The Challenge: World Championship episodes on Paramount Plus. New episodes will air on Wednesdays.

