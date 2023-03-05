Meet TJ Lavin and other hosts of The Challenge: World Championship 2023

Paramount+ is all set to premiere their brand new series titled The Challenge: World Championship. The forthcoming reality TV show will introduce viewers to a new Global MVP who will be paired alongside a Challenge legend to take upon new challenges and win the ultimate cash prize.

The Challenge: World Championship will air with its pilot episode on March 8, 2023 only on Paramount+ at 3 am ET/ 2 am CT in USA and Canada. The series will be available to stream in the UK, Latin America and Australia the following day on Thursday, March 9. It will release in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy and France on Wednesday night, March 15.

The official synopsis for the The Challenge: World Championship reads:

"The groundbreaking competition reality series, The Challenge, is taking over the world as global MVPs from Argentina, Australia, the UK, and the USA team up with Challenge Legends and battle to become the first ever World Champion."

TJ Lavin will not be the only TV personality who will be hosting the show on Paramount +. There are three more hosts who will be joining him. With little to no time left for the forthcoming season to premiere, here's all you need to know about the new hosts.

Meet the hosts who will be appearing on The Challenge: World Championship only on Paramount+

The Challenge: World Championship will feature multiple hosts from all the global Challenge shows, including Australia, Argentina and the UK as well.

Below mentioned are the hosts who will be appearing on The Challenge: World Championship:

TJ Lavin

TJ is a popular American BMX cyclist who has been the host of The Challenge since its 11th season. He has been riding since the age of two and won his first professional competition at the age of 19. Currently aged 46, he hails from Las Vegas, Nevada. He has over 400k followers on Instagram (@tjlavin).

Mark Wright

Mark is the host of the UK version of The Challenge. He has over 1.8 million followers on Instagram (@wrighty_). Mark is a television personality, professional footballer and entertainment reporter. He previously appeared on the first three seasons of The Only Way is Essex.

Brihony Lawson

Born in 1984, Brihony is the host of The Challenge: Australia. They are also a popular television personality, sports commentator and singer. Brihony is also the first non binary host in the Challenge franchise. When it comes to social media. They have over 51k followers on Instagram (@brihonydawson). In 2004, Brihony graduated from the Ballarat Academy of Performing Arts with a degree in Bachelor of Theatre Production.

Marley

Marley aka Alejandro Wiebe is the host of The Challenge: Argentina. Born in the month of June 1970, Marley hails from Carapachay, Buenos Aires. He is a popular host, comedian and producer. Marley attended private school along with his brother. At one point in life, his mother had to request the school to grant him half a scholarship so he could continue studying there. When it comes to social media, he can be found under the id @marley_ok. He has over 7.7 million followers on Instagram.

The Challenge: World Championship will be available only on Paramount+.

