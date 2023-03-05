The Challenge: World Championship 2023 release date and air time on MTV

The Challenge: World Championship is all set to premiere in less than a few days only on Paramount+ and MTV. The forthcoming reality TV competition series will premiere with back to back episodes only in the US and Canada. The teams will also be competing against each other a huge cash prize.

MTV's The Challenge: World Championship will introduce viewers to a global MVP who will be paired with a Challenge legend in the reality TV competition series. The official synopsis for the forthcoming series reads,

"The groundbreaking competition reality series, The Challenge, is taking over the world as global MVPs from Argentina, Australia, the UK, and the USA team up with Challenge Legends and battle to become the first ever World Champion."

The prize for the winning team is $500,000. Apart from featuring contestants from USA and Canada, the series will also introduce viewers to contestants from UK and Argentina who will be competing for the title.

Hosted by TJ Lavin, the press release states,

"They will help them win power, politic and avoid elimination in order to make it to the most difficult challenge of them all, the brutal ﬁnale worth $500,000. In the end, only the most dominant will conquer the game and prove they are not just the best in their home country, but the best in the world."

With little to no time left for the forthcoming series to air, here's everything you need to know about The Challenge: World Championship.

The Challenge: World Championship will premiere on March 8 2023 exclusively on Paramount+

The brand new spinoff series from The Challenge franchise will premiere with two back-to-back episodes on Wednesday night, March 8, 2023 at 3 am ET/ 2 am CT only on Paramount+ only in the US and Canada. The show will premiere in the UK, Latin America and Australia on Thursday night, March 9, 2023. It will air in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy and France on Wednesday night, March 15, 2023.

Prior to the release of the premiere, MTV will also release a sneak peek from episode one at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT, teasing fans on what is yet to come on the popular reality TV series. TJ Lavin will also not be the only host in the series. He will be joined by Brihony Dawson from Australia, Mark Wright from the U.K. and Alejandro “Marley” Wiebe from Argentina.

The series also released a trailer teasing fans on what they can expect from the series this season. The trailer opens up with Danny, who is a global MVP, as he preps himself for his next challenge. In the teaser, he can be seen saying,

"Team Australia, what can I say? You have an Olympic swimmer on your team. Then you got Grant he plays rugby, Troy, Australian Ninja Warrior, Kiki, my wife's name is Kiki so I have to assume that Kiki is a great person. But, my wife is expecting a dub and I gotta bring that home, so, let's do it."

The Challenge: World Championship will only be available on Paramount+. Readers can check local listings for more information.

