Where to follow The Challenge: World Championship cast on Instagram?

The Challenge: World Championship is all set to premiere on Paramount + on March 8. The 12-part series will feature the franchise MVPs from all across the group teaming up with The Challenge legends to win $500,000.

The Challenge: World Championship is the franchise’s first global-level tournament where teams will try to prevent themselves from eliminating and prove that they are the best players in their country and the world. As usual, the series will be hosted by TJ Lavin, who will make the challengers compete in tough mental and physical competitions under harsh conditions.

The cast of The Challenge: World Championship

The pairing of cast members is still undisclosed. The legends of The Challenge: World Championship are:

Amber Borzotra: @amberborzotra

Age: 35

Last seen on: The Challenge Double Agents (won), Spies, Lies & Allies, and Ride or Dies.

Darrell Taylor: @darrell_taylor_lb4lb

Age: 43

Last seen on: The Gauntlet (won), The Inferno (won), The Inferno II (won), Fresh Meat (won), The Ruins, Invasion of the Champions, Dirty 30, Double Agents, Ride or Dies, and Invasion of the Champions.

Jodi Weatherton: @jodi_mtv

Age: 41

Last seen on: The Gauntlet 2 (won), The Duel (won), and The Inferno II.

Johnny "Bananas" DeVenanzio: @johnnybananas

Age: 40

Last seen on: Ride or Dies, Total Madness, Rivals III, Free Agents, Rivals II, Battle of the Exes, Rivals, The Ruins, The Island, and The Inferno 3 (finalist or win each of the seasons).

Jonna Stephens: @jonnamannion

Age: 34

Last seen on: The Challenge Rivals, Batlle of the Seasons, Rivals 2, Free Agents, and Battle of the Exes 2.

Jordan Wiseley: @jordan_wiseley

Age: 33

Last seen on: Rivals II, Battle of the Exes II, Dirty 30, War of the Worlds 2, and Ride or Dies (Finalist or won each of the seasons).

Kaycee Clark: @kcsince1987

Age: 35

Last seen on: Total Madness, Double Agents and Spies, and Lies & Allies (Finalist or winner).

KellyAnne Judd: @kellyannejudd

Age: 36

Last seen on: The Island, The Ruins (won), Battle of the Bloodlines, and Rivals III.

Nelson Thomas: @_nelsonthomas

Age: 34

Last seen on: Invasion of the Champions and Spies, Lies & Allies (finalist).

Nia Moore: @therealniamoore

Age: 34

Last seen on: Free Agents and Battle of the Exes II.

Theo Campbell: @theo_campbell91

Age: 31

Last seen on: War of the Worlds (finalist) and War of the Worlds 2.

Tori Deal: @tori_deal

Age: 29

Last seen on: Dirty 30, War of the Worlds 2, and Spies, Lies & Allies (finalist), winner of Ride or Dies.

Wes Bergmann: @westonbergmann

Age: 38

Last seen on: Fresh Meat, Rivals and War of the Worlds (finalist of all of these), The Duel and Rivals II (winner).

Yes Duffy: @yesoneverything

Age: 43

Last seen on: Challenge 2000 (won), Battle of the Seasons and Battle of the Sexes.

About the Global MVPs of The Challenge: World Championship

The following The Challenge: World Championship contestants have participated in multiple physical challenges of the franchise worldwide.

Ben Driebergen: @bendriebergen

Age: 40

Last seen on: Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers, Survivor: Winners at War, and The Challenge: USA.

Danny McCray: @dannymccray40

Age: 34

Last seen on: Survivor 41 and The Challenge: USA (won).

Emily Seebohm: @emcbomb

Age: 30

Last Seen on: Australian Ninja Warrior 6 and The Challenge: Australia.

Grant Crapp: @grant_crapp

Age: 27

Last Seen on: Love Island Australia 1 and The Challenge: Australia.

Justine Ndiba: @justinejoy312

Age: 29

Last Seen on: Love Island 2 and The Challenge: USA.

Kaz Crossley: @kazcrossley

Age: 29

Last seen on: Love Island UK 4 and The Challenge: UK (won).

Kiki Morris: @kikimorris

Age: 35

Last Seen on: The Bachelor Australia 4 and The Challenge: Australia.

Nathan Henry: @nathanhgshore

Age: 32

Last seen on: Geordie Shore and The Challenge: UK.

Sarah Lacina: @sarahlacina

Age: 38

Last Seen on: Survivor: Cagayan and The Challenge: USA.

Tristan Phipps: @tristan.phipps

Age: 27

Last seen on: Made in Chelsea and The Challenge:UK.

Troy Cullen: @troy.cullenn

Age: 29

Last seen on: Australian Ninja Warrior 3 and The Challenge: Australia.

Zara Zoffany: @zarazoffany

Age: 28

Last seen on: The Royal World and The Challenge: UK

Tune into Paramount+ every Wednesday to see which pair will win The Challenge: World Championship.

