The Challenge season 38 winner: What did Tori and Devin decide to do with their one million dollar cash prize?

The Challenge season 38 came to an end on Wednesday, featuring two final teams competing for the million-dollar cash prize. Tori and Devin won the season as a team and became the Challenge Champion.

They competed against Bananas and Nany, who failed to complete the second part of the final challenge. This gave Tori and Devin a much-needed lead to win the game.

TJ Lavin then announced Devin and Tori as champions who won a million dollars. In their winning speech, Devin announced that he and Tori decided to share their prize money with all the finalists, including Bananas, Nany, Aneesa, Jordan, Olivia, and Horacio.

Devin and Tori decided to give $38,000 each to the finalists

At the end of The Challenge: Ride or Dies season 38 finale (episode 19), host TJ Lavin declared Tori and Devin the winners of this season.

The winning team mentioned in their speech that all their competitors played a significant role in some way that led Tori and Devin to win the competition. Therefore, they decided to give $38,000 each to fellow finalists.

All the finalists were in attendance at season 38 finale. While Olivia and Horacio were disqualified on the first day of the 100-hour finale due to a medical emergency, Aneesa and Jordan were eliminated in episode 19.

Although the four didn’t reach the final leg, they were there to cheer on Tori-Devin and Bananas-Nany. After the winner's announcement, Devin stated that he would like to continue the tradition, started by winners CT Tamburello and Kaycee Clark from the previous season. Season 37 winners gave $50,000 each to the final teams. But Devin and Tori gave $38,000 each to every single finalist.

After winning the competition, Devin said:

“Last season, CT and Kaycee started what I like to think is a tradition. They gave second and third place $50,000 piece. So we are gonna give every single person stand there $38,000, 38 season of The Challenge. We’re gonna keep everybody get paid thing.”

While TJ praised the gesture, Nany gave an emotional hug to Tori and Devin. Bananas, Aneesa, Jordan, Olivia, and Horacio were also moved by Tori and Devin’s decision.

The Challenge fans are thrilled with Tori and Devin winning season 38

Fans were rooting for Tori and Devin to win The Challenge: Ride or Dies season 38 from the start. The pair impressed viewers with their intelligence and strength to complete any task.

As Tori and Devin bagged the winning title in season 38, thrilled fans congratulated the pair and shared their happiness on Twitter.

Before the Ride or Dies season, Devin appeared on The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies. He finished in the top three and was popularly known as the “master manipulator” and “instigator.”

For Tori, the latest season was her seventh installment in the franchise. With a lot of experience with the game show, she was the perfect match for Devin. Although they have faced many ups and downs in the past, the pair managed to put all their energy into the game and bag the title of Challenge Champion season 38.

Going by their record, the winners might not end their journey with season 38. Fans might see the two in upcoming seasons.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies season 38 aired on MTV at 8.00 pm ET.

