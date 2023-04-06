"She's mothering": Fans still not over Sarah Lacina and Johnny Bananas' argument in The Challenge: World Championship episode 6

The Challenge franchise brought together many top names this year for The Challenge: World Championship, which premiered on March 8, 2023, on Paramount+. Along with many MVPs from other iterations of The Challenge, the show also features former members of Survivor, Love Island, and Bachelor Nation.

Recently, after the release of episode 6 of The Challenge: World Championship, fans have been sharing their opinions about when Tori meets up with Danny and Sarah to discuss the Australia and Argentina nominations. As Johnny Bananas attempts to interrupt their conversation, Sara mentions that Bananas is always trying to make her feel stupid for her actions. The episode also sees Danny and Sarah not getting along well.

Sara didn't like the way Bananas was talking to her and held him back. She said:

“You are not going to talk to me this way, Period.”

Bananas left the conversation as the situation deteriorated. However, in his private confession to the camera, he said:

“If I was coming on survivor, I would come in and sit and be like show me the ropes and how is this gameplay. Danny and Sarah have one season under their belt and they are thinking that they have kind it all figured out.”

Ever since the aforementioned clip was released, fans have been sharing their opinions about the same, with several even commending Sara for putting Bananas in his place.

Fans praise Sarah Lacina for calling out Johnny Bananas DeVenanzio on The Challenge: World Championship episode 6

Following the release of The Challenge: World Championship's sixth episode, the aforementioned clip garnered a lot of traction online. As such, fans of the series took to Twitter to express their opinion on the same. Most viewers of the show stated that they loved how Sara was able to call out Bananas on his behavior. They further praised her for putting up with the "MTV challengers" expertly.

sindysus @sindysus



#challengeworldchamp #thechallengeworldchampionship Sarah ate Bananas up he’s so condescending masking it as teaching the game… I hate when rookies just sit there and d-ride him love sarah for calling it out Sarah ate Bananas up he’s so condescending masking it as teaching the game… I hate when rookies just sit there and d-ride him love sarah for calling it out#challengeworldchamp #thechallengeworldchampionship

zack 🪐 @HRTBRKPRlNCE #TheChallengeWorldChampionship sarah lowkey stays eating the mtv challengers up sarah lowkey stays eating the mtv challengers up 😭 #TheChallengeWorldChampionship

Debra @debra_aquarius "You are not going to talk to me this way. Period." If only Bananas got more of this energy from women over the years on these shows. Queen Sarah. #TheChallengeWorldChampionship "You are not going to talk to me this way. Period." If only Bananas got more of this energy from women over the years on these shows. Queen Sarah. #TheChallengeWorldChampionship

Chanel | ux designer @_okayChanel



*Sarah has entered the chat*



#TheChallengeWorldChampionship "I stab people in the chest, not in the back" - Johnny Bananas*Sarah has entered the chat* "I stab people in the chest, not in the back" - Johnny Bananas*Sarah has entered the chat*#TheChallengeWorldChampionship

Despite all the tasks that took place, the elimination segment was canceled at the end of episode 6. Ultimately, both teams were safe, as fans noted that all that fighting and arguing was for nothing since the elimination never took place. However, fans enjoyed the drama, arguments, and adventurous tasks that the contestants faced in this episode.

The official cast of The Challenge: World Championship

Featuring TJ Lavin, Brihony Dawson (Australia), Mark Wright (U.K.), and Alejandro "Marley" Wiebe (Argentina) as hosts, the show has become a fan-favorite since its premiere.

The show began with the following The Challenge legends leading the way:

Amber Borzotra (one-time winner)

Darrell Taylor (four-time winner)

Jodi Weatherton (two-time winner)

Johnny “Bananas” DeVenanzio (seven-time winner)

Jonna Stephens (two-time All Stars winner)

Jordan Wiseley (three-time winner)

Kaycee Clark (one-time winner)

KellyAnne Judd

Nelson Thomas

Nia Moore

Theo Campbell

Tori Deal

Wes Bergmann (two-time winner, one All Stars win)

Yes Duffy (one-time winner, one All Stars win)

In contrast, the global MVPs included the following:

Ben Driebergen (The Challenge: USA)

Danny McCray (The Challenge: USA winner)

Justine Ndiba (The Challenge: USA)

Sarah Lacina (The Challenge: USA winner)

Emily Seebohm (The Challenge: Australia)

Grant Crapp (The Challenge: Australia)

Kiki Morris (The Challenge: Australia winner)

Troy Cullen (The Challenge: Australia winner)

The latest episode of The Challenge: World Championship airs every Wednesday on Paramount+.

Poll : 0 votes