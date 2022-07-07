Who are Jonna Mannion and Wes Bergmann from The Challenge All Stars? Season 3 winners bag cash prize of $250,000

Jonna Mannion and Wes Bergmann were crowned the winners of Season 3 of The Challenge All Stars after facing two days of intense and grueling challenges. The winners have bagged a cash prize of $250,000 each.

The finale aired on Wednesday and took off right from where the penultimate left off with the contestants kayaking across the ocean to a checkpoint. Other contestants included Nia Moore, KellyAnne Judd, Mark Long, Brad Fiorenza, Nehemiah Clark and Kailah Casillas.

Following the final leg of The Challenge All Stars, Jonna Mannion and Wes Bergmann were declared the winners of the season.

Who is The Challenge All Stars 3 winner Jonna Mannion?

It is worth noting that this isn't the first time Jonna Mannion has won a game show. The reality star has previously won the came show called Endurance 1. She competed on the show with Aaron Thornburg.

Other than this, she has also appeared in some other reality television series. These include MTV's show The Real World: Cancun and a spinoff for The Real World, titled The Challenge. She appeared as a dancer in LMFAO's LA LA LA music video and was a part of the docudrama Rehab: Party at the Hard Rock Hotel, which aired on TruTv

When Mannion was four, she was placed into foster care with a very religious family and when she was nine, she was adopted by her caseworker. Very soon after she turned 18, Mannion moved out.

The reality star has two kids, a daughter named Naleigh and a son, and in 2019, she married her partner.

In season one of The Challenge All Stars, she made it to the finals and won the competition in season two. Mannion said that she got the call for season three while she was at the airport, "coming home from the final, winning season 2.”

However, she did not take up the opportunity immediately. She went home to her children, met her husband, and got her life together before calling the makers of the series back. Mannion said that she decided to participate in season three to shut up the people who said that she "skated" into the finals in the previous seasons.

Who is The Challenge All Stars 3 winner Wes Bergmann

Like Mannion, Wes Bergmann, too, is no stranger to the world of reality shows. He had been a contestant on a number of shows.

These shows include: The Real World: Austin The Ruins, Fresh Meat II, Battle of the Exes, Battle of the Seasons (2012) and Battle of the Exes II. He was also a part of shows like Rivals III, Champs vs. Stars, War of the Worlds 2, Total Madness, and Double Agents.

He won The Duel, Rivals II, and All Stars 3, and was a finalist on Fresh Meat, Rivals, Champs vs. Pros, Champs vs. Stars 2, and War of the Worlds. The reality star has even appeared on the television special, We <3 Diem, in 2014 to honor the life of Diem Brown.

After competing in 14 seasons of The Challenge, he took a break from the show post his emotional Double Agents elimination in 2020. A year and a half later, he decided to participate in the show because he thought it would be a "great rehabilitation center" for him to get back into The Challenge world.

However, he added that this wasn't the case. For Bergmann, The Challenge All Stars turned into a war and wasn't "the vacation" he hoped it would be.

Quick recap of The Challenge All Stars finale

On the second day of the finale of the third season of The Challenge All Stars, only six players continued in the competition. Two players of each gender with the most points from the previous day's challenge advanced. Meanwhile, the remaining players competed against each other in an Instant Elimination for the final spot.

The Instant Elimination Challenge was played by Kailah vs. KellyAnne and Brad vs. Mark. In the challenge, where they had to fill out crosswords with the names of ten countries on a map, KellyAnne and Mark were eliminated.

In the final leg, individual players had to race through the jungle to the beach after completing several challenges along the way. These challenges included consuming two pounds of insects, completing a pentagon-shaped puzzle, and building a tower matching a given diagram using wooden blocks.

Mannion and Bergmann were the first players who used their surfboards to paddle to the yacht offshore.

