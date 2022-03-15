5 unusual Shark Tank products that were funded

Shark Tank debuted on ABC in 2009, and no one could have predicted that it would transform the lives of so many people. For a budding entrepreneur, landing a desirable slot on ABC's reality show is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

The show attracts tens of thousands of applications each season, but only a few contenders are chosen to participate in the show. After the process, they present their businesses to some of today's most successful investors, including Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban (owner of the Dallas Mavericks), Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O'Leary (called Sharks on the show).

The appealing part of the show lies in inventors pitching the strangest types of products and Sharks investing in them, taking risky chances. However, one aspect of the show remains constant — it has inspired hundreds of entrepreneurs worldwide.

The success rates of these unusual products pitched at Shark Tank are the reason why people believe that anything is possible as long as you can dream.

Sharks funded these five unusual products on ABC's 'Shark Tank'

1) CitiKitty

One of Shark Tank's strangest concepts, it turns out CitiKitty works just fine and addresses a significant issue for all cat owners. The product has helped people all over the world effectively train their cats to use the toilet and eliminate the need for litter boxes.

To mask their stench, cats use a litter box naturally. They are no longer interested in the litter once they discover that the water in the toilet performs a better job.

While it may appear unusual to some, former Shark Kevin Harrington jumped at the opportunity, striking a $100,000 contract with CitiKitty creator Rebecca Rescate. Harrington was offered a 20% stake in the company.

2) Kisstixx

KissTixx is a lip balm that comes in chemically created, complementary taste pairings that combine to produce a new flavor when two people kiss. While attending Utah Valley University, creators Dallas Robinson and Mike Buonomo produced KissTixx to make kissing more engaging and improve their status with the girls.

The duo even convinced Kevin O'Leary and Barbara Corcoran to test the product with an on-air kiss, making it one of the most amusing Shark Tank events.

The concept was attractive enough that Mark Cuban made an offer of $200,000 for a 40% stake in Kisstixx, which the two business partners gladly accepted. Reportedly, after appearing on Shark Tank, Kisstixx witnessed a 3,000% rise in website traffic and sold more than 5,000 pieces as a result.

3) Chapul

Although it isn't typical to eat snacks made out of cricket flour, Chapul has been quite a success, driving sales of over $750,000 to date.

Entrepreneur Pat Crowley believes that his cricket flour-based Chapul bars might help consumers jump past this mental obstacle of consuming insects. This is significant to Crowley since insects are a far more sustainable source of protein than traditional sources such as meat.

Pat appeared on Shark Tank Season 5, intending to acquire an investment of $50,000 by offering a 5% stake in the company. Both Robert Herjavec and Mark Cuban made proposals to Crowley when he pitched his cricket bar brand Chapul on the show. Cuban walked away successfully by offering $50,000 for a 10% share in the company.

4) BeatBox Beverages

BeatBox Beverages seems like a perfect product fitting the subject of unusual taste combinations. The brand was founded by Brad Schultz, Aimy Steadman, and Justin Fenchel as they tried to give boxed wine an exciting twist.

BeatBox Beverages are marketed in neon-colored boxes resembling stereos. Blue razzberries, cranberry limeade, and box a'rita are among the flavors. After all was said and done, Mark Cuban appeared to enjoy what he had tried. In return for a third of the firm, he invested $1 million in BeatBox Beverages.

By November 2021, BeatBox had become the fastest-growing brand in its category since its appearance on Shark Tank.

The company was renamed Future Proof Brands LLC. Corkless (a canned, single-serve wine). Brizzy (a seltzer cocktail) and Vizzy (a hard seltzer) have all been introduced to their collection.

They're at over 12,000 outlets, including Kroger, Circle K, Quik Trip, and a slew of others, with annual revenue of $11.5 million.

5) I Want to Draw A Cat For You

Steve Gadlin appeared on Shark Tank, hoping to acquire an investment of $10,000 by offering a 25% share of his brand, I Want To Draw A Cat For You. The company does exactly what it says on the tin, and Steve has drawn over 18,000 cats for customers worldwide.

The most startling element of Steve's Sharks pitch was when Mark Cuban claimed he understood it and committed to investing $25,000 for a 33 percent stake in the company. The moment demonstrated that all one needs is an idea, even if it doesn't make sense.

In January 2015, Gadlin officially announced that he would be discontinuing his cat-drawing profession to focus on his new television show, Steve Gadlin's Star Makers. However, Steve re-launched his company in June 2021, sketching cats for $9.95, the same price as when he first appeared on Shark Tank. He has drawn nearly 21,000 cats.

The premise of Shark Tank is straightforward: entrepreneurs sell their ideas to legit, big-time investors (called Sharks). Sharks decide whether to make an agreement with the entrepreneurs or pass after thoroughly examining their products.

Over 13 seasons, the show has housed hundreds of successful products, ranging from the most useful and effective to strange and unusual ones. However, it is assured that each product has had enormous success after appearing on Shark Tank.

