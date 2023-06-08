How long were RHOC star Shannon and David Beador married? Former couple pose for photo together amidst latter's divorce with Lesley Beador

Shannon Beador, star of The Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC), recently had an unexpected encounter with her ex-husband, David Beador. The couple, who had been married for 17 years, reunited briefly and captured the moment with a picture. The duo tied the knot in September 2000 and separated in October 2017, citing irreconcilable differences.

David Beador then got married to Lesley Cook Beador in October 2020. Last September, the former filed for divorce, but the couple managed to reconcile and withdrew the request. Again at the end of May 2023, David filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences as the cause of the split. The former couple have a daughter named Anna.

Shannon sharing a picture from the duo's reunion amidst the ongoing divorce came as a surprise for many RHOC fans.

Shannon and David Beador's children were excited when they saw a picture of them together

Recently, Shannon Beador shared an interesting encounter with her ex-husband, David. During an interview at The Quiet Woman restaurant with her friends Tamra Judge, Taylor Armstrong, and Jennifer Pedranti, she unexpectedly came face-to-face with David. Determined to capture a special moment for their children, Shannon insisted on taking a picture with him. Despite some initial hesitancy, he agreed, and the duo posed together.

Shannon revealed on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live:

"Right after [Jennifer] left, I heard he walked in, so I went up [to him] and I'm like, 'I'm not leaving your side until we take a picture for the kids,' and he had a few cocktails and he goes, 'Okay.' So I took the picture."

This heartwarming gesture excited their daughters, who were thrilled to see their parents together again. Shannon and David Beador have three daughters: Sophie, Stella, and Adaline. After seeing their daughters' reactions, Shannon went on to post the image on social media.

She continued:

"So, we took the picture, sent it to the kids, and it’s sad to say. They were so excited. Sophie FaceTimed us going, ‘Oh my God, is this for real?’ Then [David] said, ‘You know what? F it. Post it. I need Instagram followers.’ So, I raced for the opportunity and then this is the sh*t that happens to me. There’s a piece of fricking green in my teeth and I didn’t even eat anything green.”

She promptly shared the picture on her Instagram page on Friday, June 2, which drew the attention of her fellow RHOC cast members as well. Vicki Gunvalson left a comment that read, "Awe your girls will be happy," while Tamra Judge wrote, "I guess I left too soon."

After the picture was taken, Shannon and David bid each other goodbye. However, the farewell was rather awkward.

Shannon recounted:

"When he was leaving, he came over and I go, 'David, don't be so awkward,' and he leaned forward to give me a hug. I'm like, 'No, I'm not asking for you to give me a hug. Just take a breath and relax,' and he put his hand out to shake my hand, and I just kind of rolled my eyes. I’m like, ‘Have a good night.’”

When asked about the current state of her relationship with David, Shannon responded with cautious optimism. She mentioned that only time will tell if they have truly reached a good place after their unexpected reunion. Considering the history of their divorce and subsequent co-parenting challenges, it remains to be seen if their renewed connection will be long-lasting.

The Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) season 17 premieres on June 7 at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

