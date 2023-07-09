“Miserable jealous person”: RHOC fans react to Tamra Judge and Jennifer Pedranti’s back and forth on Instagram

Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) season 17 aired an episode last week on July 5, 2023, at 8 pm ET. The segment saw multiple conflicts arise as the cast continued their Montana trip. During the segment, Tamra and Jenn got into an argument about Ryan, Jenn’s boyfriend, as Tamra claimed that during a previous interaction, he stated that he wanted to “f*ck her” but never brought it up with her supposed friend.

Since the episode aired, cast members Tamra Judge and Jennifer Pedranti took to social media to talk about what conspired in the segment and even threw shade each other in the process. Fans on social media also commented on the RHOC cast members’ back and forth and called Tamra Judge a “miserable jealous person” and stated that she could never get over her own things.

RHOC fans slam Tamra Judge for shading Jenn on Instagram, commenting that she is a bad friend

Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) season 17 aired it’s latest episode on July 5, 2023. Here, fans saw Tamra Judge stirring the pot once again on more than one occasion, first with Heather and then with Jenn, her friend who apparently came on the show through her.

After watching the episode, fans asked Tamra during a Q&A session about her conflict with Jenn and whether or not she only got her on the show to “take her down.” They also wondered why she lied to Heather DuBrow about making fun of her career, to which stated that she never said anything bad about it and that things will become clearer during the reunion.

Fans took to social media to slam her for both incidents as they saw during a flashback during the episode that Tamra said that Heather hasn’t worked since the “1900s” amongst other things. They called her the cast member a bad friend and called her the “queen of denial.”

corey @itscoreytho @queensofbravo Tamra can never own her stuff even when she gets blasted by a flashback dkhdkf @queensofbravo Tamra can never own her stuff even when she gets blasted by a flashback dkhdkf

Luis @LuisUnleashed @queensofbravo Tamra is the queen of denial and dodging accountability @queensofbravo Tamra is the queen of denial and dodging accountability

🧡🧡 @TallFicus @queensofbravo Tamra convinced herself she didn’t say anything bad about Heather? Girl 🤦🏻‍♀️🤪 @queensofbravo Tamra convinced herself she didn’t say anything bad about Heather? Girl 🤦🏻‍♀️🤪

ShawnMarie @Shawn33Larson33 @queensofbravo I believe Jen. It’s easily proven if she “tried out” multiple times. Tamra never shoots straight, she always changing her words #rhoc @queensofbravo I believe Jen. It’s easily proven if she “tried out” multiple times. Tamra never shoots straight, she always changing her words #rhoc

MonetMJ @monet_mj @queensofbravo Tamra my girl & all but she’s coming off thirsty af this season!!!! Won’t lose that orange or Shannon again huh 🤣 Pathetic @queensofbravo Tamra my girl & all but she’s coming off thirsty af this season!!!! Won’t lose that orange or Shannon again huh 🤣 Pathetic

Imperial @imperialgouda



Wanna bet Jenn was her backup friend if Shannon didn’t forgive her. But she made a fool of herself on the yatch as usual & apologized to Shannon first for a reason (after admittedly saying Shannon did check on her initially the same episode) @queensofbravo Same ol’ rat, oops I mean tamrat.Wanna bet Jenn was her backup friend if Shannon didn’t forgive her. But she made a fool of herself on the yatch as usual & apologized to Shannon first for a reason (after admittedly saying Shannon did check on her initially the same episode) @queensofbravo Same ol’ rat, oops I mean tamrat.Wanna bet Jenn was her backup friend if Shannon didn’t forgive her. But she made a fool of herself on the yatch as usual & apologized to Shannon first for a reason (after admittedly saying Shannon did check on her initially the same episode)

What happened previously on the show

During July 5, 2023’s episode of RHOC, which aired at 8 pm ET on Bravo, the housewives arrived in Montana. However, less than 24 hours after starting their vacation, hell broke loose. It started with Heather DuBrow confronting Taylor and Tamra about the comments they made a week prior as they made fun of the cast member’s acting career.

While Taylor didn’t deny the conversation, she shifted the blame to Tamra and said that she said that DuBrow hadn’t worked since the 1900s. After a heated conversation, Heather walked away, after which Tamra quickly followed. The two were then seen having a private conversation, where Tamra swore she never said anything bad about her career and it seemed like all was forgiven.

However, that was not the only eventful part of the night. After Jenn and Tamra got into an argument, it triggered another cast member. As the RHOC cast members spoke about Jenn’s boyfriend and how they met, which was while she was still with her ex-husband, Gina got upset and acted cold towards Jenn.

Since Jenn’s ex-husband cheated on her in the past, she did not like hearing about how Jenn “emotionally” cheated on her ex by getting together with Ryan.

RHOC will return with a brand new episode on Wednesday, July 12, on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes