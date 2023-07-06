"Absolutely vile": RHOC fans slam Tamra Judge for lying to Heather about making fun of her career in season 17 episode 5

Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) season 17 aired episode 5 on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The episode saw the housewives in Montana. However, on the first night itself, things got sour as Heather Dubrow confronted some of the cast members about bad-mouthing her acting career.

During the segment, Heather told Tamra and Taylor that it was “so incredibly” rude of them to talk “sh*t” about her career. Taylor denied saying anything negative about her career and pointed the finger at Tamra instead. Tamra later played coy and threw Taylor under the bus.

Fans took to social media to slam Tamra Judge for her behavior towards both Taylor and Heather and called her “absolutely vile.” They added that she’s nobody’s friend.

O @OsaFeisty_ Idk how anyone can consider Tamra a friend. She's absolutely vile #RHOC Idk how anyone can consider Tamra a friend. She's absolutely vile #RHOC

RHOC fans slam Tamra for being a "really bad friend"

Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) season 17 episode 5 saw Heather Dubrow confronted Taylor Armstrong and Tamra Judge for making fun of her acting career behind her back.

However, Taylor claimed that she didn’t say anything bad, adding that Tamra was the one who made a comment about the cast member not having done any work since the “1900s.”

Although Tamra denied it and stated that she said 1990s, a flashback showed her scrolling through Heather’s IMDB the previous week as she made the comment that Taylor said she did. Gina chimed in and said that someone clearly took a shot at the RHOC cast member’s IMDb, but confusion about the correction term derailed the conversation.

Heather angrily walked away from the table as she didn’t want to talk about it anymore but Taylor tried stopping her by telling her that she doesn’t want them to have an issue. When Heather clarified that they were good, Taylor pointed towards Tamra and implied that she stirred the pot.

Tamra then followed Heather in an attempt to explain what happened. According to the RHOC season 17 cast member, Taylor pulled up the actress’s IMDb. While Tamra stated that it was impressive, she denied making fun of her when Heather asked, thereby throwing Taylor under the bus:

"I didn’t say anything shady about you, nothing dismissive about you at all," she said.

Fans reacted to Tamra Judge denying what she previously said and slammed her for her behavior towards both Heather and Taylor.

Leo @leoscute I’m team Heather Dubrow in this upcoming feud with Tamra Judge. #RHOC I’m team Heather Dubrow in this upcoming feud with Tamra Judge. #RHOC

Cool Girl @Tea_witdre Tamra is doing to Taylor, the exact same thing she did to Shannon back in the day at Lizzie’s. Down to intentionally lying about her part in the bs. Somehow I don’t have sympathy for Taylor, but I am surprised Heather is falling for it again #RHOC Tamra is doing to Taylor, the exact same thing she did to Shannon back in the day at Lizzie’s. Down to intentionally lying about her part in the bs. Somehow I don’t have sympathy for Taylor, but I am surprised Heather is falling for it again #RHOC https://t.co/afY4ITsyYj

In a confessional, Heather stated that historically she and Tamra have been very supportive of each other’s careers and businesses. She added that she knows how important her career is to her and said that it would be very disappointing to find out that she was lying.

RHOC season 17 will return next week with a brand new episode on Wednesday at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

