"Acting insane": RHOC season 17 fans slam Gina for her reaction towards Jenn in episode 5

Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) returned with a brand new episode this week on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. The segment saw the housewives in Montana as they lived their cowboy dreams.

While in conversation with the whole group, Jenn addressed her issue with Tamra and told her that although she has her back, she doesn’t feel like her co-star and friend had hers. Tamra got defensive during the exchange and brought up Ryan, who, according to the reality star, once saw her at the gym and said “I would f*ck her.”

The conversation then went toward how Ryan and Jenn got together in the first place when she was still with her ex-husband Will.

Housewives Anonymous @HOUSEWIVES_ANON Gina's acting insane. Marriages fall apart, people fall in love with other people. It's not right, and people get hurt but it's real life. #rhoc Gina's acting insane. Marriages fall apart, people fall in love with other people. It's not right, and people get hurt but it's real life. #rhoc

This seemed to have triggered Gina, whose ex-husband had cheated on her. As a result, the RHOC cast member had an intense reason for the conversation as well as towards Jenn. Fans took to social media to slam Gina for her behavior and stated that she was acting insane. They added that marriages fall apart, and people fall in love with other people.

“Unfair”: RHOC season 17 fans slam Gina for projecting her issues onto Jenn in episode 5

Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) season 17 aired episode 5 of the latest season on Wednesday which saw the housewives on their trip to Montana. Although one can’t say that they seemed to have a smooth time since on the first night itself, multiple conflicts took place.

In one particular situation, Jenn confronted her friend and co-star Tamra Judge for not having her back but the infamous cast member deflected the situation by bringing in Jenn’s boyfriend Ryan.

However, when the conversation shifted to Jenn’s emotional infidelity towards her ex-husband Will, Gina got evidently uncomfortable and after being dismissive towards the RHOC season 17 cast member, she walked away.

Fans reacted to Gina making the situation about herself and slammed her by calling it unfair and encouraging Bravo to fire her.

#getouttahere If Gina ruins my season of #RHOC with her crybaby reactions over Jen’s life and Jen’s decision, I’m going to leave.Her life is not your concern. If Gina ruins my season of #RHOC with her crybaby reactions over Jen’s life and Jen’s decision, I’m going to leave. Her life is not your concern. #getouttahere

dramabananna @dramabananna Every episode is a free reminder of why Gina should not be a housewife #RHOC Every episode is a free reminder of why Gina should not be a housewife #RHOC https://t.co/mX8BwzQOag

LB @LbLynda @esteco2 No Gina is just like I hit the jackpot! I got an instant storyline so I am going to milk it and over-act it for all its worth. Of course divorce from an affair is not fun, but Gina is doing too much for the cameras. #RHOC @esteco2 No Gina is just like I hit the jackpot! I got an instant storyline so I am going to milk it and over-act it for all its worth. Of course divorce from an affair is not fun, but Gina is doing too much for the cameras. #RHOC

Reality TV Junky @Reality_TVJunky How annoying is Gina’s reaction to JEN cheating on her former husband? You weren’t Will’s friend, her infidelity had nothing to do with you, get therapy for your own issues instead of projecting your hate of what your ex did to you, onto Jen. #RHOC How annoying is Gina’s reaction to JEN cheating on her former husband? You weren’t Will’s friend, her infidelity had nothing to do with you, get therapy for your own issues instead of projecting your hate of what your ex did to you, onto Jen. #RHOC

Danielle @smiledani I like what Taylor is bringing to #RHOC , and I’m also liking Jenn so far. Gina’s projection onto jenn is unfair, and Tamra once again shows what a “good” friend she is 🤦🏼‍♀️ I like what Taylor is bringing to #RHOC, and I’m also liking Jenn so far. Gina’s projection onto jenn is unfair, and Tamra once again shows what a “good” friend she is 🤦🏼‍♀️

A wannabe with a DUI, bad clothes, hideous accent, no storyline, weak, boring & annoying! I hope Bravo gets some sense in it's head & fire Gina! This show is stained with her on it! She's NOT ORANGE COUNTY! Hardly any of these women are. But she's the WORST of the group!A wannabe with a DUI, bad clothes, hideous accent, no storyline, weak, boring & annoying! #RHOC I hope Bravo gets some sense in it's head & fire Gina! This show is stained with her on it! She's NOT ORANGE COUNTY! Hardly any of these women are. But she's the WORST of the group!A wannabe with a DUI, bad clothes, hideous accent, no storyline, weak, boring & annoying! #RHOC https://t.co/QPuAoKGyuo

Gina Kirschenheiter’s ex-husband allegedly cheated on her

In 2019, the RHOC cast member opened up about Matt’s infidelity during an episode of the Bravo show. She told Emily Simpson that she had been carrying it around for a long time and was unable to talk about it.

"It does feel good, at least, to just say it and try to heal from it," Gina said.

During the conversation, she stated that she didn’t want to open up about the same while on RHOC to shield her children from the news but went on to detail the alleged affair. Gina claimed that the former couple tried to work through it the best they could and were in therapy as well.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star found a Valentine’s Day card which led her to believe that Matt was in love with the other woman.

"Finding the card felt like the day that I found out about the affair in the first place", she mentioned.

Gina and her ex-husband got married in 2010 and split a week before she debuted on the Bravo show in 2018. Together they have three children, Nicholas, Luca, and Sienna.

RHOC season 17 will return next week on Wednesday at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

