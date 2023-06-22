"This isn’t about you": RHOC fans slam Gina for using Jenn to get a potential storyline

RHOC episode 3 aired on Bravo this Wednesday, June 21, at 8 pm ET. In the episode, Gina Kirschenheiter was seen stirring the pot between Tamra and Jenn by bringing up a social media post made by the latter. She also commented on Jenn's marriage and the fact that she was hiding her infidelity.

Gina and Heather had decided not to bring up the fact that Jenn had posted a happy social media post saying that her business was "still there" after the pandemic at a specific party. However, as soon as everyone sat down, Gina pointed it out in front of Tamra, who had just lost her gym business due to covid.

Gina said that she had a hard time staying tight-lipped, which was triggering her. Jenn explained that it was just a trend where the company employees enjoyed still being in business and it had nothing to do with Tamra. Jenn even apologized to Tamra.

This caused an argument between the ladies. Gina also told the other ladies that Jenn had cheated on her husband and that was why they got divorced, not because he refused to move cities. Gina then left the table, saying that she cannot stand infidelity.

RHOC fans slammed Gina for using newcomer Jenn as a source of her own storyline and to create drama.

XOXONL @normalxoxo Lets be honest here. Gina is stirring the pot & using Jen having an affair as her storyline 🤦🏻‍♀️ Girl get over yourself. This isn't about you. #rhoc

RHOC fans think Gina is trying use Jenn's affair to stir up the pot

Jenn has constantly denied the fact that she started her affair with Ryan even before she got divorced from Will. However, Gina's statement caused a rift between Tamra and Gina, who are close friends, and the former did not support her in the "possible affair" argument.

Fans slammed Gina for causing fights between Tamra and Jenn, and felt that she was going to make this affair her whole storyline of the season.

Edgar @eddyboy908 Gina is so annoying! always making a mountain out of mole. Mind your own business. I don't know what she's still part of the group. #RHOC

Nikkibaby 🇯🇲 @ohsoyournikki Please let this be Gina last season she has nothing going on and now she's so triggered by jenn's affair omg her entire storyline is gonna be about jenn's life #RHOC

Mari_Mari why you buggin'? @ShiningEarth

Enough of this chick. She’s is thee whackest



Mari_Mari why you buggin'? @ShiningEarth
Enough of this chick. She's is thee whackest
#RHOC So Jen's alleged infidelity is Gina's storyline?

lisA🦋 @lisafjam At what point is Gina gonna stop with the affair storyline and how is Jennifer's situation an issue for her #RHOC

Nikkibaby 🇯🇲 @ohsoyournikki Gina is so pathetic she's like a bone collector she stirs the pot and then acts like she's innocent #RHOC

TeteDaDondada @TeteDaDondada It is obvious that Gina has no storyline or content as usual and is looking for a moment because she is the most boring one on the show! I'm sick of her dragging everyone's else's business because she has no storyline . #RHOC

Todda @Todda11 Gina, Jenn's affair is not your business. It's not about you. Why are you so bothered🙄🙄🙄 #RHOC

♉️ @LuisMichael_ #RHOC Gina is triggereddddd by Jen because of the infidelity 😂😂😂

BE YOU! @TonyTheeG



She should focus more on improving her fashion, split ends and annoying accent! She's cheap talent. A charity case from what I see of her!



BE YOU! @TonyTheeG
She should focus more on improving her fashion, split ends and annoying accent! She's cheap talent. A charity case from what I see of her!
#RHOC Why is Gina obsessed over Jen's affairs? Is she harboring resentment from her situation with Matt?

Gina told the other ladies that Jenn had an affair

The other ladies on RHOC liked Jenn when they initially met her as Tamra's friend and were impressed by her behavior. However, Emily later revealed that Gina was telling everyone that Jenn had an affair, which led to the downfall of her marriage.

Jenn, on the other hand, explained that her ex Will used to take care of their family business in Oklahoma and refused to move to Orange County as planned. She also accused him of never making any friends and going out together. The ladies sided with Gina and even Tamra doubted her friend, asking her to be "honest."

RHOC airs on Bravo every Wednesday at 8 pm ET. Fans can also stream the show on Peacock streaming application and the network's application.

