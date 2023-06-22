"This isn’t about you": RHOC fans slam Gina for using Jenn to get a potential storyline

RHOC episode 3 aired on Bravo this Wednesday, June 21, at 8 pm ET. In the episode, Gina Kirschenheiter was seen stirring the pot between Tamra and Jenn by bringing up a social media post made by the latter. She also commented on Jenn's marriage and the fact that she was hiding her infidelity.
Gina and Heather had decided not to bring up the fact that Jenn had posted a happy social media post saying that her business was "still there" after the pandemic at a specific party. However, as soon as everyone sat down, Gina pointed it out in front of Tamra, who had just lost her gym business due to covid.
Gina said that she had a hard time staying tight-lipped, which was triggering her. Jenn explained that it was just a trend where the company employees enjoyed still being in business and it had nothing to do with Tamra. Jenn even apologized to Tamra.
This caused an argument between the ladies. Gina also told the other ladies that Jenn had cheated on her husband and that was why they got divorced, not because he refused to move cities. Gina then left the table, saying that she cannot stand infidelity.
RHOC fans slammed Gina for using newcomer Jenn as a source of her own storyline and to create drama.
RHOC fans think Gina is trying use Jenn's affair to stir up the pot
Jenn has constantly denied the fact that she started her affair with Ryan even before she got divorced from Will. However, Gina's statement caused a rift between Tamra and Gina, who are close friends, and the former did not support her in the "possible affair" argument.
Fans slammed Gina for causing fights between Tamra and Jenn, and felt that she was going to make this affair her whole storyline of the season.
Gina told the other ladies that Jenn had an affair
The other ladies on RHOC liked Jenn when they initially met her as Tamra's friend and were impressed by her behavior. However, Emily later revealed that Gina was telling everyone that Jenn had an affair, which led to the downfall of her marriage.
Jenn, on the other hand, explained that her ex Will used to take care of their family business in Oklahoma and refused to move to Orange County as planned. She also accused him of never making any friends and going out together. The ladies sided with Gina and even Tamra doubted her friend, asking her to be "honest."
RHOC airs on Bravo every Wednesday at 8 pm ET. Fans can also stream the show on Peacock streaming application and the network's application.