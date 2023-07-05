RHOC season 17 episode 5 release date, air time, and plot

The Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) is back with yet another intense drama-filled episode, titled Ranching and Rekindling, for its 17th season. In the upcoming fifth episode, the ladies of RHOC will find themselves tackling some unexpected challenges.

In the upcoming installment of RHOC season 17, the glamorous and feisty ladies find themselves venturing into unfamiliar territory as they take on ranch-hand tasks, divulging a refreshing and unexpected twist to the popular show's dynamic.

The fans of RHOC will get to see Taylor Armstrong and Heather Dubrow getting into some heated argument on making fun of the latter's career whilst Tamra Judge and Heather Dubrow make a shocking revelation about Jennifer's boyfriend, Ryan.

What to expect from the upcoming episode of RHOC?

In the past episodes, Real Housewives have been seen getting into some intense arguments, confessions, and revelations and ultimately resolving them. So fans can expect the upcoming episode to be nothing different than before, except this time, the ladies will be seen shoveling cow manure for the first time.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Ranching and Rekindling, reads:

"While the ladies take on ranch-hand tasks, Gina warns Heather about Tamra, whose comment about Heather's career puts Taylor in the hot seat; Gina and Jenn hash out feelings about infidelity; Shannon and Tamra give their friendship another shot."

A few preview clips of the upcoming RHOC episode teased what fans can expect. In one of the clips uploaded on social media, Heather Dubrow can be seen getting into an intense argument with Taylor Armstrong.

Apparently, on one of their ladies' nights, the Real Housewives had pulled up Heather's IMBd page, which is known to show the career trajectory or work of several celebrities. As Gina mentioned, "Someone took a shot at her," hinting at one of the housewives throwing some negative remarks about Heather's career.

Taylor seems to be the one at the end of the shots fired by her, while Tamra Judge tries to clarify she had nothing to do with the digs. Later in the clip, Taylor is sad about the fact Tamra chose to take sides with Heather. She believed she and Tamra had a closer bond. RHOC star remarked,

"What are we in first grade? Two little girls have to run off to the bathroom together and commiserate about something. That is making me judge Tamra in a different light. I thought she and I had a tighter bond than that."

Apart from the intense drama, Heather, Tamra, and Shannon are also seen having some fun. Shannon and Tamra are seen giving their friendship another shot which Heather isn't that happy about. She speculates as the two former rivals start forming a tighter bond, they will Heather out of the mix.

While the trio are seen bonding, Tamra and Heather make a shocking revelation about Jennifer Pedranti's beau, Ryan. Heather revealed the RHOC star had told her, "Ryan has never been faithful to anyone, ever." to which Tamra replied, "Ryan cheated on her."

The duo disclosed Jennifer's beau was having "relations" with another girl with the couple were on a break. The girl happens to be someone Judge already knows.

Tune into this week's episode on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo to see how this plays out.

