"It felt natural": RHOC fans impressed by season 17 premiere and the dynamics between the cast members

RHOC season 17 premiered on Bravo this Wednesday, June 7, at 8 pm ET. The first episode was a complete banger amongst the audience, who have been waiting for the new season for more than a year now. Tamra Judge returned after being fired in season 14 and straight away started to accuse her ex-best friend Shannon.
This was a hint that the new season will feature a very dramatic fight between the ladies. Heather and Gina talked about the latter being "MIA" all summer. While Gina gave an excuse at the moment, Heather was not satisfied with the same. She also asked her about not being invited to a charity event, which means that the ladies will also be seen fighting in the upcoming episodes.
Other than that, there were many dramatic and funny moments throughout the one-hour-long episode, as the ladies went bowling, played tennis and even did yoga together.
RHOC fans were impressed with the genuine connection between the cast members and the overall premiere episode.
RHOC fans are excited about the new storylines of the season
Initially, fans were not impressed with the RHOC trailer, which was made in a very old-fashioned style. They did not have any expectations from the new season but were blown away by the cast members' dynamics and the new storylines.
Fans were also happy to see the new cast member Jennifer interacting with the ladies.
What happened on RHOC season 17 episode 1?
Bravo's description of the episode, titled Here Comes the Judge, reads:
"Tamra Judge is back, but her return to the group proves rocky when she accuses Shannon of ghosting her; Emily adjusts to being a full-time mum; Heather wants to know where her friendship stands with Gina; the ladies meet Jennifer Pedranti."
Tamra Judge revealed that she was closing down their family gym business of 10 years because of the economy. She also accused Shannon for ghosting her after she was fired but immediately changed the narrative when confronted by her ex-bestfriend. Shannon revealed that she had tried her best to talk to Tamra, but the latter was making false accusations against her on a podcast.
The ladies decided to move on from the incident. Newcomer Jennifer explained that she still owned her house with her ex-husband Will and that he worked for her family business. She said that her family members adored him and instead slammed her multiple times for leaving her husband.
Heather asked Gina why she did not contact her in the summer and the latter confessed that she went to New York to get over some problems related to her kids.
Bravo airs new episodes RHOC every Wednesday at 8 pm ET.