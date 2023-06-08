"It felt natural": RHOC fans impressed by season 17 premiere and the dynamics between the cast members

RHOC season 17 premiered on Bravo this Wednesday, June 7, at 8 pm ET. The first episode was a complete banger amongst the audience, who have been waiting for the new season for more than a year now. Tamra Judge returned after being fired in season 14 and straight away started to accuse her ex-best friend Shannon.

This was a hint that the new season will feature a very dramatic fight between the ladies. Heather and Gina talked about the latter being "MIA" all summer. While Gina gave an excuse at the moment, Heather was not satisfied with the same. She also asked her about not being invited to a charity event, which means that the ladies will also be seen fighting in the upcoming episodes.

Other than that, there were many dramatic and funny moments throughout the one-hour-long episode, as the ladies went bowling, played tennis and even did yoga together.

RHOC fans were impressed with the genuine connection between the cast members and the overall premiere episode.

jay @JaysRealityBlog I really enjoyed the #RHOC premiere! It felt natural, fresh, & I’m enjoying the dynamics thus far. I really enjoyed the #RHOC premiere! It felt natural, fresh, & I’m enjoying the dynamics thus far. 🍊

RHOC fans are excited about the new storylines of the season

Initially, fans were not impressed with the RHOC trailer, which was made in a very old-fashioned style. They did not have any expectations from the new season but were blown away by the cast members' dynamics and the new storylines.

Fans were also happy to see the new cast member Jennifer interacting with the ladies.

Bravo Beez @bravobeez It was interesting seeing the new girls on the #RHOC premiere. Jennifer seems very OC, and I think she will fit in well. This Gina girl I’m still on the fence about, but I’m willing to give her a shot! It was interesting seeing the new girls on the #RHOC premiere. Jennifer seems very OC, and I think she will fit in well. This Gina girl I’m still on the fence about, but I’m willing to give her a shot! 🍊 https://t.co/fkxx3B52ka

ICY🕷️ @icywivess loved the #RHOC premiere! It felt authentic. even the convo with tamra and Shannon. I thought tamra would try to make a moment EP 1. but it was real and it was genuine. I liked it! loved the #RHOC premiere! It felt authentic. even the convo with tamra and Shannon. I thought tamra would try to make a moment EP 1. but it was real and it was genuine. I liked it!

Jared Alexander @heyyitsjared



The show feels like it’s finally BACK to its old self. Bravo once again keeping us FED I know we’re all still reeling from #PumpRules but I can’t express how RELIEVED and THRILLED I am with tonight’s #RHOC premiere as well!The show feels like it’s finally BACK to its old self. Bravo once again keeping us FED I know we’re all still reeling from #PumpRules but I can’t express how RELIEVED and THRILLED I am with tonight’s #RHOC premiere as well!The show feels like it’s finally BACK to its old self. Bravo once again keeping us FED 🍊 https://t.co/LhTnHvOohz

🍎Apples & Oranges🍊 @applesorangesny That was such a great premiere, everything felt so right with Tamra back but also this group feels natural now everyone has real relationships at this point and I can tell we are in for an amazing season!!! #RHOC That was such a great premiere, everything felt so right with Tamra back but also this group feels natural now everyone has real relationships at this point and I can tell we are in for an amazing season!!! #RHOC

Bravo Legends 👑 @bravo_legends #RHOC That premiere was literally so good!! It had the humor, the mess, the shade, and Tamra Judge is back I could cry this season is gonna be perfect That premiere was literally so good!! It had the humor, the mess, the shade, and Tamra Judge is back I could cry this season is gonna be perfect 😭 #RHOC https://t.co/MkE9u0kbv7

B @bradney_ Great premiere! Glad we’re getting back to the fun frienemy vibe of oc #rhoc Great premiere! Glad we’re getting back to the fun frienemy vibe of oc #rhoc

What happened on RHOC season 17 episode 1?

Bravo's description of the episode, titled Here Comes the Judge, reads:

"Tamra Judge is back, but her return to the group proves rocky when she accuses Shannon of ghosting her; Emily adjusts to being a full-time mum; Heather wants to know where her friendship stands with Gina; the ladies meet Jennifer Pedranti."

Tamra Judge revealed that she was closing down their family gym business of 10 years because of the economy. She also accused Shannon for ghosting her after she was fired but immediately changed the narrative when confronted by her ex-bestfriend. Shannon revealed that she had tried her best to talk to Tamra, but the latter was making false accusations against her on a podcast.

The ladies decided to move on from the incident. Newcomer Jennifer explained that she still owned her house with her ex-husband Will and that he worked for her family business. She said that her family members adored him and instead slammed her multiple times for leaving her husband.

Heather asked Gina why she did not contact her in the summer and the latter confessed that she went to New York to get over some problems related to her kids.

Bravo airs new episodes RHOC every Wednesday at 8 pm ET.

