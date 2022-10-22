What is Heather and Terry Dubrow’s combined net worth? RHOC couple’s fortune explored as they sell their famous “Dubrow Chateau”

RHOC (The Real Housewives of Orange County) couple Heather and Terry Dubrow, who have a combined net worth of $100 Million, have reportedly sold their iconic mansion, "Dubrow Chateau," for a whopping $55 million.

The sale of their 22,000 square-foot Newport Beach mansion is the highest deal of the year in Orange County, California, and the third highest sale in Orange County history, as per ET.

RHOC couple's house sale creates history

RHOC couple Heather and Terry Dubrow reportedly sold the house to a mystery buyer with the help of Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles powerhouse realtor Josh Altman, which was unexpected since the house wasn't up for sale. Talking about the sale, Heather told ET:

"With two kids at college, we've been thinking about our next move. We just bought a cool penthouse in L.A. and sometimes the universe shows you the right direction. Change is exciting!"

The couple moved into their former house six years ago after documenting its renovation on the Bravo show. Their house comprised of a 20-seat movie theater, a stunning infinity pool overlooking a mountainous backdrop, 14 bathrooms, a BBQ Pavillion, a backyard with a Gong, and a champagne room, among other features.

At BravoCon, Heather explained more about her relocation plans. She said:

”I'm in a very transitional stage in my family's life with two kids off to college and the third not that far behind — and then the fourth not that far behind that. You know, Terry and I have been having lots of conversations about what's happening next with us.”

Adding:

"What I would say is, just like when you first get married and you're having those conversations about where you're gonna go, what you're gonna do with your lives, we're kind of having like a second moment of that. Like, 'Oh my god, they're almost gone. What are we gonna do? Where are we gonna go?' And so we got this apartment as kind of our little pied-à-terre in B-H to see where we're going next.”

About RHOC couple's new LA home

The RHOC couple purchased their new house, a Century City condo, in October, 2022, with the help of Selling Sunset's realtor Heather El Moussa.

They bought the penthouse for reportedly $14 million after looking for a pied-à-terre in the city for six months. As per Mansion Global, talking about her new purchase, Bravo star Heather said:

“To us, this was a time to figure out what area we wanted to live in, which building we liked. I basically saw every building in Los Angeles in every area. I went into this building and I was blown away.”

Who are RHOC couple Heather and Terry Dubrow?

1) Heather Dubrow

Heather Dubrow is an American reality star who has a net worth of $50 million. She is best known for the television series That's Life, The Real Housewives of Orange County, and her podcast Heather Dubrow's World.

The reality star met Terry via blind date and eventually fell in love with him. After being together for three years, the couple finally got hitched in 1999.

2) Terry Dubrow

Terry Dubrow is a renowned Orange County-based plastic surgeon with a net worth of $50 million. He made a name for himself in the field while serving as a resident at the UCLA School of Medicine. He also features on RHOC alongside his wife, as well as on the E! reality TV series Botched.

The couple is parents to four kids - Nick, Max, Kat, and Collette.

