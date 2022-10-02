“This is not true”: Heather Dubrow shuts down cheating rumors about husband Terry

American actress and television personality Heather Dubrow is in the news again after shutting down cheating rumors about her husband of 23 years, Terry.

The allegations emerged on September 29, 2022, when the Instagram page, Deuxmoi, posted an anonymous message about Terry's the affair. The famous gossip page also alleged that Heather hadn't filmed with her colleagues in weeks. The anonymous tip was then posted on the Instagram page "Real Housewives News."

Hours later, Heather Dubrow of The Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) took to Instagram to shut down the speculations about her husband cheating. Her post was in response to the one from the RHOC fan account.

Heather Dubrow refutes the cheating allegations against her spouse via Instagram

Heather commented on Instagram to refute the cheating rumors (Image via Instagram/bravohousewives)

The RHOC fan page, Real Housewives News, reposted an unconfirmed tip by Deuxmoi about Heather's husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, cheating on her. However, the 53-year-old television personality was quick to respond as she commented,

"This is not true, on any level."

Interestingly, it wasn't the first time Heather defended her spouse after cheating rumors surfaced. In April 2022, the actress' co-star Kelly Dodd accused Terry of cheating on Heather with his own assistant.

Responding to the allegations, Heather dismissed any such claims on her podcast, Heather Dubrow's World. While talking to guest Becca Tobin, the RHOC star said the rumor about Terry having an affair with his assistant wasn't true and that she wasn't going to "give it any weight or any life because it's stupid."

What did the unconfirmed tip posted by Deuxmoi read?

A snippet of the unconfirmed message (Image via Instagram/deuxmoi)

Deuxmoi posted an anonymous message with the subject "cheating allegations in the OC," while the pseudonym read "Fancy Pants."

Although the unconfirmed rumor/message didn't mention Heather or her Terry, speculation about it being about them began floating on their own.

About Heather Dubrow and her family

RHOC star with her family (Image via Heather Dubrow/Instagram)

Heather's acting career started in the '90s with minor appearances on various shows, including the famous sitcom, Married... with Children. In 2000, she became one of the most prominent cast members of the show, That's Life, but The Real Housewives of Orange County was what helped her gain success.

Heather appeared on The Real Housewives of Orange County between 2012 and 2016 (Season 7 to 11) and made a return on the show in 2021 (Season 16).

Heather has been married to Terry, a plastic surgeon and TV personality, since 1999. The two have four children, twins Maximillia and Nicholas, and Katarina, who is 15 and Collette, who is 11.

