“Heather is extremely arrogant”: RHOC fans blast Heather Dubrow for mistreating Shannon Beador

RHOC Season 16 aired Episode 14 on Wednesday on Bravo. It featured Shannon Beador and Gina Kirschenheiter having a massive fight at Dr. Jennifer Armstrong’s party.

While viewers were furious at Kirschenheiter for gaslighting Beador, they were upset with Heather Dubrow as well. The latter sided with her new friend Kirschenheiter and blamed Beador for being mean to everyone.

Dubrow pointed out that Beador sounded jealous of the millionaire housewife when she was having a fun time with Kirschenheiter in New York. Things got ugly when Noella Bergener jumped in to support Beador, which made Dubrow super furious. Fans felt that the latter was trying to stir the pot as she mistreated Beador.

What did RHOC fans have to say?

Viewers blasted Heather Dubrow for calling Beador mean. However, fans were happy to see Beador standing up for herself by listing out the dozen times Dubrow has been mean to her in the past. She called out Dubrow for misconstruing her words to fellow housewives.

Later, Dubrow was seen talking to Armstrong about an upcoming trip to Aspen. All the housewives are set to go on another trip after Cabo. But Dubrow didn’t want to go with Beador as it might lead to another fight.

RHOC fans slammed Dubrow for mistreating Beador. Take a look at fans’ reactions:

What exactly happened at Armstrong’s party?

Armstrong held a launch party at her house and invited all the housewives. Earlier, Emily Simpson had been passing on messages and remarks about Kirschenheiter and Beador to each other. It started when Kirschenheiter thought that Beador was jealous of her new skincare business and also of her friendship with Dubrow.

When Beador found out about it, she was shocked and asked Simpson to tell Kirschenheiter to put a pin on her thoughts. At Armstrong’s party, Beador reached out to Kirschenheiter to have a conversation. However, during the conversation, Kirschenheiter didn’t let Beador finish her sentences. Things turned ugly between the two, with Beador calling Kirschenheiter “arrogant” and the latter blaming Beador for all the drama.

As Kirschenheiter walked out of the conversation, Dubrow confronted Beador by saying that she heard the latter was insecure about her and Kirschenheiter’s friendship. Dubrow blamed Beador for not asking about her podcast and her time in New York.

The episode ended with another party at Kirschenheiter’s house. The drama will continue in the next episode of RHOC Season 16.

The reality TV show airs new episodes every Wednesday at 9.00 pm ET on Bravo.

