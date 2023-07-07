What did Roscoe Danielson do? Queens man arrested in gruesome murders of mother and brother 

Roscoe Danielson, a 40-year-old man from Queens, has been arrested for the gruesome murder of his mother and younger brother. The victims, who have been identified as 31-year-old Kyle Danielson and 58-year-old woman Sheryl Myrick, were allegedly murdered by Roscoe, as per the police.

The New York Police Department found Kyle’s body after a 911 call was placed regarding a body wrapped up in a sheet and placed inside a garbage bag on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Myrick was found at her home the next day.

The police have released surveillance video which allegedly shows Daneilson carrying his brother’s body down 104th Street in East Elmhurst.

Roscoe Danielson was taken into custody on July 5, 2023, when he was with his three-year-old son in a stroller. As he was arrested, he was found to be in possession of a knife and a firearm. He has been charged with six different crimes.

Roscoe Danielson allegedly killed his brother and mother during a dispute

As per the police, it is alleged that Roscoe Danielson killed his brother and mother in the midst of a dispute while he was living with them. The cause and substance of the dispute are currently being investigated. Kyle Danielson was found with puncture wounds to his back. Sheryl Myrick was found dead in her home the next day with trauma wounds.

Danielson has several prior arrests, which have been sealed. He allegedly dragged his brother’s body out of the house and dumped it several homes away. Speaking about the body, a neighbor said:

“It was there for a while until anyone realized there was a body. It kind of just looked like another piece of garbage because it was fully covered until someone reported it and I guess someone took a peek and then realized it was a body"

This was found in surveillance footage that allowed the police to continue their investigation. In a statement made by Joseph Kenny, assistant chief at the Detective Bureau, he said:

"We've obtained search warrants based on video surveillance that we have him removing that body from that house"

Roscoe Danielson has been charged with six counts of offenses, including possession of weapons, concealment of a corpse, and evidence tampering. Neighbors of the deceased expressed shock and grief at the incident. Kelly Constantakis, one such neighbor, said:

“It's insane this neighborhood was never like this before, now all of a sudden a body back-to-back. It's scary"

The matter is still under investigation. Roscoe Danielson’s motive for the murders is unknown as of now.

