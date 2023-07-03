Edenilson Larin, the 33-year-old alleged leader of MS-13, a deadly gang that operates in New York City, was recently arrested and indicted. On June 7, 2023, Edenilson Larin was traveling in a Toyota Highlander near State Route 53 in Sandusky Township at around 12 pm local time. An Ohio State Highway Patrol official stopped the said Toyota Highlander for tailgating.

There were three individuals inside the car, and the passenger in the backseat, identified as Bianca Garcia, Larin's fiancé, assisted in translating for Edenilson Larin, who was sitting in the front seat. The Trooper contacted Border Police Officials immediately when they learned about the identity of the passenger.

During the incident, Garia admitted to possessing marijuana. Once Border Patrol officers arrived, the three individuals were asked to step out of the vehicle and were apprehended for further investigation. They have now been charged with several crimes including racketeering conspiracy, causing death through the use of firearms, money laundering conspiracy, and more.

Edenilson Larin and 22 other alleged members of MS-13 have been indicted on 48 counts

Edenilson Larin is the head of the infamous MS-13 gang that has been associated with several murders, and instances of cocaine and marijuana trafficking in New York. Larin is said to have ordered many of the murders and trafficking operations.

After he was apprehended along with two associates, identified as Bianca Garcia, his fiancée, and Gabriel Lopez, who was driving at the time, Larin and Lopez were detained on grounds that they were on U.S. soil illegally.

The entire incident was recorded on a bodycam, as the alleged MS-13 gang leader's car was seen being stopped by authorities. Larin was then seen being searched by officials and was then taken into custody.

U.S. Border Patrol, in a statement, revealed that after further investigation, it found that the two detained men had several warrants and links with MS-13. Two weeks after they were apprehended by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Ohio submitted a 48-count indictment against Edeilson Larin and 22 of his associates who are alleged to be a part of MS-13, as per WTOL11. The indictment consists of murder, money laundering, conspiracy, and trafficking charges, among others.

Other offenses that they have been charged with as per WTOL11 include murder in aid of racketeering, racketeering conspiracy, assault in aid of racketeering, unlawful, use, possession, brandishing and discharging of firearms, conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering, narcotics distribution conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy, continuing criminal enterprise, attempted murder in aid of racketeering, and causing death through use of firearms.

Edenilson Larin is currently being detained in Lucas County Jail under maximum security. He spends 23 hours of his day in solitude and remains under surveillance for the remainder of the day.

