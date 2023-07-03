What did Anne Jordan do? Nashville woman charged after 3-month old boy found dead in an at-home daycare

51-year-old Anne Jordan of West Nashville has been apprehended and charged with six counts of child neglect after a three-month-old boy was found dead along with six other young children, who were all left unattended.

Metro Nashville Police Department reported that the incident took place on April 10, 2023, at Anne's residence in Bellevue, where she ran an unlicensed at-home daycare.

Newsweek reported that in an online statement, Metropolitan Nashville Police Department mentioned that Anne Jordan, who remains in custody, can face further charges as the investigation of the infant's death is ongoing and awaiting autopsy and toxicology report.

Anne Jordan was found by authorities with self-inflicted wounds

WKRN-TV reported that according to police, Anne Jordan was not present when the three-month-old deceased infant's mother and another parent found him and six other children, up to the age of 16 months, in her apartment.

WSMV reported that the Tennessee Department of Human Services mentioned that on the afternoon of April 10, the mother of the three-month-old, along with another parent who came to pick up their child, found the door of Anne's apartment unlocked.

According to a report by WSMV, documents by the Tennessee Department of Human Services state that the parents entered the apartment and discovered the infant dead and cold to the touch on the bed.

NewsChannel 5 Nashville WTVF reported that authorities found items that one would have in a daycare, including multiple cribs and a living room made into a playroom inside the apartment of Anne Jordan, also known as Annie Clark, although she did not have any kind of license or authorization to operate one.

WVLT reported that Metro Nashville Police Department informed that Anne was found at a nearby state park with self-inflicted wounds.

According to a report by WKRN-TV, Annie was apprehended on the afternoon of June 30, 2023, in Hickman County and was brought back to Nashville on the same night.

WSMV reported that according to Metro Nashville Police Department, Annie located the baby unconscious in a bassinet, attempted CPR, and when she failed to revive the child, she escaped and attempted suicide.

Vanderbilt Children's Hospital informed that the six unattended children were healthy and said the deceased infant had no obvious indications of injury, trauma, or medical issues.

Anne Jordan made a Facebook post after the death of the 3-month-old

WVLT reported on May 12, 2023, that Anne Jordan made a Facebook post where she said that it is difficult to lose one's career and re-establish at the age of 51 and concluded the post with an apology.

According to the report WVLT, Anne Jordan wrote:

"Hi, I don’t know if it’s the right time to surface or not, but after opening up messenger and IG the other day, I’ve felt compelled to do this sooner than I expected. It’s hard losing your career you worked so hard to build and took such pride in, and it’s hard to start over at 5. I’m sorry for the worry I’ve caused folks."

Criminal defense attorney David Raybin told WSMV4 that it is not smart to post on Facebook while being under investigation for possible homicide.

David also mentioned that Anne is not yet charged for the deceased infant as the autopsy reports are pending, and a wrongful charge would weaken the case.

WVLT reported that David Raybin said:

"It would look terrible if they charged the person with homicide, turn out it was sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), or something like that,” Raybin said. “It could contaminate the entire case."

According to the report by WVLT, the parents of the deceased boy are cooperating with Metro Police and the District Attorney's Office in the investigation, and an eviction hearing filed by Anne Jordan's apartment complex is scheduled for June 4, 2023.

