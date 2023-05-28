“What a beautiful human”: Video of man giving CPR to dog resurfaces, takes the internet by a storm

The video of a man performing CPR on a dog has gone viral on the internet once again. The video was shared on TikTok by the page active under the username @bestfetchdog. However, the moment was recorded back in 2022 and the man is being praised by the public once again.

The video was taken by an onlooker near a park in Los Angeles, California and featured a 9-year-old boxer named Stone who was not breathing and was lying on a sidewalk.

Identified as Jay, the man immediately gave him CPR, and a few moments later, Stone was back to his normal state and was standing on his feet. Once the dog was conscious, Jay said:

"Come on Stone, you got it baby."

The video has already received a positive response from the public and one of them also called him a "beautiful human."

According to the Mayo Clinic, cardiopulmonary resuscitation refers to a technique that can be helpful during emergencies like a heart attack or drowning following which someone's heart stops to respond.

It is recommended to start CPR with hard and fast chest compressions and it is applicable to untrained bystanders and first responders.

Daily Loud @DailyLoud A man gives CPR to dog and saves the animals life… HERO A man gives CPR to dog and saves the animals life… HERO 🎉🙏https://t.co/cRnf9dInFj

Netizens share their reactions to the CPR video on Twitter

Social media platforms were flooded with positive reactions towards the video that featured a man performing CPR on a dog. The man was praised for saving the life of the animal.

Here are what some of the comments said:

Netizens praised the man for helping the dog (Image via DailyLoud/Twitter)

The video was first posted in 2022 by Jay on his Instagram page Best Flatch Dog Dad. A Twitter page called Goodable then reposted it on their page and wrote:

"This man was out for a walk when he noticed a dog has collapsed on the sidewalk. He ran up, performed CPR, and saved the dog's life."

Jay later updated everyone about the dog's health condition and shared a video on Instagram, writing that the doctor revealed that the dog's heart was in perfect condition. He added that the dog did not suffer a seizure and he was unresponsive possibly because he was over-excited, leading to a collapse.

Another dog given CPR following a fire incident

On April 7, 2023, there was a fire incident at a house in Cockenzie and Port Seton, and the entire house was covered in flames. Although the house was empty, the owner's pet was in the bedroom trying to hide from the flames.

A passerby immediately rushed inside and realized that there were two more dogs inside. Owner Pearl Ellis' daughter Cerys spoke to Courier, saying that she ran towards her residence to save her mother's pets. The pets were soon saved by her partner Jay Fairgrieve.

One of the animals was immediately taken to the Animals 1st Vets in Macmerry and they later confirmed that the dog was slowly on its way to recovery.

Cerys had no idea how the fire started but she confirmed that the property suffered severe damages and that she was specifically worried about the dog's health.

