"Makes me wanna cry": Video of Alfa Barrie dancing months before tragic death makes netizens emotional

11-year-old Alfa Barrie's remains were found in the Hudson River on Saturday. Democracy Prep Charter School has now paid tribute to the youngster on Instagram by sharing a clip of Barrie dancing with his favorite teacher. Barrie was one of the two boys alongside Garrett Warren, who were missing on May 13 and, the latter's remains were found at the Harlem River on May 19.

The video of Barrie's dance was posted two days ago and the caption spoke about Barrie's love for dancing.

The post read:

"Alfa was someone who was a huge part of his school community-always lending a helping hand to his classmates and teachers, always showing his care and sweetness to his closest friends and family, and always living life with a smile on his face."

The post mentioned that according to Barrie's teachers, the environment of the classroom had changed completely after Barrie's death. The post added that Barrie will be missed by everyone and the school will honor his life by keeping his memory alive. They requested everyone to join them in extending condolences to Barrie's family as they go through this tough time.

A spokesperson for Democracy Prep Charter School Cristian Salazar stated that the video was filmed back on September 21, 2022, during lunchtime and several netizens took to the comments section of the post to react to it.

"This was so hard to watch" - Netizens become emotional as they react to clip of Alfa Barrie dancing

Alfa Barrie's near and dear ones expressed their grief over his sudden demise. His family friend Adhmadou Diallo stated that Barrie was close to his mother and that he used to give her a goodbye kiss while going to school.

As soon as Democracy Prep Charter School posted the video of Barrie's dance, the comments section was flooded with emotional reactions from the public.

Alfa Barrie and Garrett Warren's remains were recovered last week

Alfa Barrrie and Garrett Warren went missing earlier this month, and their remains were discovered in two different rivers in Manhattan on Saturday. An NYPD spokesperson revealed that the bodies were recovered more than two miles away from each other.

Garrett's body was discovered at the Harlem River near the Madison Avenue Bridge on Thursday and Alfa's body was found two days later in the Hudson River near the Upper West Side. NYPD revealed at the time that an investigation had been launched into the matter. The medical examiner's office announced that Warren died of accidental drowning.

As per HuffPost, a teenager claimed to have spotted both the boys on the night of May 12, 2023, near the water's edge at 145th Street. The witness revealed that one of them tried to push the other, following which, both of them fell into the water. When they did not come out of the water for a long time, the witness immediately called 911.

Authorities speculated that Alfa Barrie and Garrett Warren were best friends. During a news conference on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Brian Gill revealed that the boys left home together according to a surveillance video. Barrie was 11 years old at the time of death while Warren was 13.

CBS2 reported that Alfa Barrie aimed to become an engineer and the Principal of Democracy Prep Charter School Josef Robinson described him as an energetic, charismatic, and helpful kid. A staff member of the New Explorations Into Science, Technology and Math school spoke to NBC News and called Garrett Warren "a kind, funny and goofy child."

