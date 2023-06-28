What happened to Ashley Henning? Husband arrested as woman celebrating birthday killed in Rineyville KY shooting

Ashley Henning, a 32-year-old Woman from Rineyville, Kentucky, was shot to death by her husband, Jordan Mykol Henning after a domestic dispute escalated at the victim's birthday party. As per court documents, Hardin County deputies were alerted about multiple gunshots being fired at the victim's residence on Monday, June 26, 2023.

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of domestic violence. Readers' discretion is advised.

Ashley Henning's birthday celebration was taking place at Sierra Drive, in the Lavista Estates subdivision, as per Lieutenant Colonel David Lee of the Hardin County Sherriff's office.

Upon arriving at the scene, authorities found Ashley Henning with multiple gunshot wounds. She was declared dead at the crime scene, while Jordan was arrested for shooting his wife with a handgun and is currently awaiting arraignment.

Ashley Henning died after her husband allegedly shot her multiple times in the torso

Ashley Henning's neighbors were a part of the birthday celebration. When the dispute between the married couple escalated, they tried to intervene but their efforts remained unsuccessful. Eventually, the guests left the party and took the couple's children with them. They then heard two successive gunshots being fired as they were leaving the house, as per police reports.

Jordan Henning was arrested for his wife's murder (Image via Twitter)

After the shooting, Jordan Henning was seen briskly leaving the house. After his departure, the neighbors entered the premises of the crime scene and discovered Ashley Henning's body with multiple gunshot wounds. The police report regarding the incident attributes her death to multiple gunshot wounds in the torso.

Jordan Henning was arrested for the alleged murder and has been accused of one count of murder and domestic violence. As per his arrest report, he shot his wife to death at around 10 pm on Monday, June 26, 2023. The police reported that right after his arrest, he repeatedly apologized to his wife for hurting her. His mental state during and after the incident has not been reported yet.

Jordan and Ashley were both members of the military and were serving actively. Jordan Henning is attached to the First Army Division East, as per For Knox Public Affairs. He plead not guilty to the charges against him before the Hardin County District court during a hearing on June 27, 2023.

Ashley's husband has been detained in Hardin County Detention Center on a $1 million bond and could be facing imprisonment for life. Currently, the investigation into the shooting is ongoing, with the Sherriff’s Office working in tandem with the Commonwealth Attorney's office and the Criminal Investigation Division at Fort Knox.

Poll : 0 votes