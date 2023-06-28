What happened to Kymber Nezat? Pregnant driver killed alongside patient in Acadian Ambulance crash 

On Tuesday, June 27, a Louisiana car accident led to the death of pregnant Acadian ambulance driver Kymber Nezat and the patient she was transporting. According to 12NewsNow, the incident also led to four injuries. One of the injured victims was Nezat's colleague, Hunter Fruge, a paramedic who was transported to a Baton Rouge hospital in critical condition.

Trigger warning: This article concerns a fatal car accident. Readers' discretion is advised.

At the time of the crash, 28-year-old Kymber Nezat was transporting Abert Bordelon, an 82-year-old who died at the scene of the accident. Officials have not disclosed why Bordelon was being taken to the hospital. The circumstances surrounding the crash currently remain under police investigation.

The vehicle that Kymber Nezat was driving collided with a Coca Cola truck

The fatal accident occurred on Tuesday evening on the Morganza highway, near Deaton Lane. Pointe Coupee Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux said that while the cause of the crash remain unknown, officials believe that Kymber Nezat's ambulance collided with a Coca Cola truck.

In a more detailed summary of events, Louisiana police elaborated that Nezat was travelling North in the Acadian Ambulance ground unit, behind a 2012 Nissan Altima. At this time, the Coca Cola Truck, a 2009 Kenworth tractor-trailer, was headed South.

For unknown reasons, the Acadian ambulance struck the back of the Nissan Altima, before swerving past the centerline and into the Southbound lane. Subsequently, the ambulance collided head-on with the Coca Cola truck.

State police do not know if there were any other factors involved in the accident, such as the possibility of speeding or substance abuse on the part of any of the drivers involved.

They confirmed that both Kymber Nezat and Abert Bordelon were properly restrained during the incident. The occupants of the Nissan Altima and the Coca Cola truck were also wearing seatbelts. They sustained moderate injuries in the incident.

In an official statement, Acadian Ambulance addressed the tragic accident. The press release read:

"Acadian Ambulance can confirm that one of our ambulances was involved in a vehicle accident this morning. There were two fatalities. We are cooperating with the law enforcement officials investigating the scene and have no other information to release at this time. The entire Acadian family extends our deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and of the injured."

WAFB reported that on Wednesday, June 28, Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Centre will be holding a blood drive for Hunter Fruge at 8 am on 5000 Hennessy Boulevard.

Louisiana State Police have requested that anyone with information about the incident step forward.

