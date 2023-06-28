What happened to Chris Printup aka Spanto ? Tributes pour in as Born x Raised founder passes away 

Born X Raised co-founder Spanto, also known as Chris Printup has passed away. The fashion designer is best known for his Venice, California-based streetwear creations. Several netizens took to the internet to pay tribute to the rising creative artist. At the time of writing this article, his company had not released an official statement regarding his death but the same is expected by followers of the brand.

Spanto reportedly died on Tuesday evening. He created his brand Born X Raised alongside Alex Erdmann, popularly known as 2Tone in 2013. The collections the brand offers often celebrate their deep connection to Los Angeles. One of their earliest designs famously read- “Gentrification Is Genocide.” They have collaborated with several high profile celebrities and companies including New Era, Converse, Babylon, Lakers, Dodgers, Kings, Rams and the LAFC amongst others.

RIP Spanto 🕊️ BORNXRAISED founder, Chris Printup, has passed away today in a fatal car accident.

According to Opoyi, the young designer passed away from a fatal car accident. Specifics regarding the same were not made available online at the time of writing this article.

Earlier this year, Spanto lost his father Butch which made him returned to his Memphis roots. He released a collection with a Levi’s to celebrate his father’s legacy as well.

Tributes pour in as Spanto unexpectedly passes away

Internet users were shocked by the announcement. Many could not believe that the young fashion designer had died. Several fans took to social media to pay tribute to Chris Printup. A few social media posts read:

At the time of writing this article, Born X Raised had not posted anything regarding Printup’s passing on their Instagram page.

Everything to know about Spanto and Born X Raised

Chris Printup was sadly diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2013, just months after opening his fashion brand. In 2018, he took to Instagram to reveal that he was finally cancer-free .

Just eight months ago he took to the social networking site again to express gratitude for having friends and followers who supported him during difficult times in his life. He shared in his Instagram post:

“life is hard for everyone and I want anyone to know, that if you’re feeling discouraged or like life has given you too many handicaps - ITS OKAY. you’re going to be fine things will get better. I’m cancer free, I’m not incarcerated and my family has a house to live in and I want to look back at all that has happened and say THANK YOU - because just 5 years ago I was in the worst place in life I’ve ever been and just this last week I’ve been in Vogue, NY Times and a bunch of other places that I am extremely grateful for.”

His brand Born X Raised is not only known for its clothing but also its creative way of sharing stories that are rooted in the neighbourhoods of Los Angeles. They attempt to shed light on local culture, history, challenging stereotypes and self-expression. They have also been ardent advocates for social justice and attempt to push boundaries with their designs.

