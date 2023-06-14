Who is Mila Hermanovski from Project Runway? Costume designer worked on upcoming Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie

Project Runway is premiering its All-Stars edition on Thursday on Bravo, featuring 14 fashion designers who once appeared on the show as a contestant. Renowned costume designer Mila Hermanovski from season 7 will be one of the new participants in the upcoming season 20. She is a 54-year-old designer who is known for designing modernist womenswear.

According to her bio on Bravo’s site, she has recently worked as a costume designer on the upcoming Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Despite having a successful career, Mila decided to return to the Project Runway stage to claim the title as she finished sixth during her season. Will she stand a chance to win this time? Only time will tell.

Mila Hermanovski is an Emmy-nominated designer

After her stint on Project Runway season 7 (2012), Mila Hermanovski started her own line titled MILA. She later dropped her clothing brand and shifted her focus to becoming a costume designer for movies and shows.

While she recently worked on Margot Robbie’s Barbie movie, she has also showcased her costume-designing talent for Top Gun: Maverick (movie) and Mrs. America (series). Mila was even nominated for an Emmy Award for the TV series.

Her bio on Bravo’s site reads:

“She established her own self-titled line while continuing her longtime career as a costume designer working on numerous hit TV shows and movies, including Top Gun: Maverick and the upcoming Barbie movie.”

It continues:

“Despite the successful trajectory of her brand, Mila decided to retire her line and focus on costume design, which has earned her an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Period Costumes for the hit series Mrs. America.”

As per her LinkedIn page, she has been part of the costume department for popular films and shows, including X-Men: Apocalypse, 13 Going on 30, Dancing With the Stars, Iron: Legacy, Castle, and Star Trek Into Darkness.

The Texas-born designer went to Greenhill School and then graduated from Rhode Island School of Design with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree. She also pursued a one-year course in Apparel Design at Ravensbourne University London.

Mila’s Project Runway bio states that her style has evolved over the years. It reads:

“Known for her clean lines, graphic designs and love of black, white, and neutrals, Mila has evolved her style to include a softer aesthetic. She believes that after experiencing personal and professional highs and lows, she can weather any storm and is continuously evolving.”

Meanwhile, she is set to return to the Bravo series to showcase her talent once again. She will compete against 13 experienced designers who once were a contestant on the show like her.

Who are the 14 contestants on Project Runway season 20?

Project Runway season 20, hosted by Christian Siriano, is all set to welcome back 14 designers who couldn’t win the title during their respective seasons.

The contestants include Brittany Allen (Season 18), Rami Kashou (Season 4), Kara Saun (Season 1), Prajjé Oscar Jean-Baptiste (Season 19), Laurence Basse (Season 15), Johnathan ‘Kayne’ Gillaspie (Season 3), Fabio Costa (Season 10), Bishme Cromartie (Season 17), Mila Hermanovski (Season 7), Nora Pagel (Season 1), Hester Sunshine (Season 17), Anna Yinan Zhou (Season 19), Korto Momolu (Season 5), and Viktor Luna (Season 9).

Judges Brandon Maxwell, Nina Garcia, and Elaine Welteroth will also return, while many guest judges will make appearances throughout the season.

Project Runway All-Stars season 20 will air on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes