Who is Korto Momolu? Project Runway season 20 contestant bagged runner-up titles twice in previous installments

A brand new season of Project Runway is set to air on Bravo on Thursday, featuring 14 fashion designers who have competed on the show in the past. Korto Momolu is one of the contestants who first appeared in season 5 and bagged the first runner-up title. She later participated in Lifetime’s Project Runway All-Stars season 3 and once again finished second.

Hailing from Little Rock, Arkansas, Korto Momolu will return to the same stage once again in season 20. The upcoming installment is also the All-Stars edition but will air on Bravo for the first time. Earlier, all the All-Stars seasons were released on Lifetime.

In addition to Korto, the new season will also welcome 13 more contestants, aka former participants of the reality TV series.

Korto Momolu also runs an eco-friendly jewelry line

Korto Momolu is a successful fashion designer who has created ensembles for many celebrity clients like Mary Steenburgen, Jill Scott, and Miss Universe Leila Lopes. In addition to owning a clothing brand, she also runs an eco-friendly jewelry line.

Her Project Runway bio on Bravo’s site reads:

“Korto Momolu is a designer who draws inspiration from her African roots and incorporates bold colors into her designs. She creates outfits for women of all shapes and sizes who want to make a statement.”

It continues:

“She also has an eco-friendly jewelry line that was featured at Smithsonian Museum stores and designed the uniforms for the Walton family’s Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.”

Korto graduated from the L’Academies des Couturiers Design Institute in Ottawa, Ontario. She first appeared on Project Runway stage in its fifth season and finished second. After bagging the first runner-up title, she didn’t stop her reality TV show journey there. Korto participated in the All-Stars edition as well which used to air on Lifetime.

Despite her great designs, she couldn’t win the competitions and ended up being a runner-up. This time, Korto is determined to claim her title in season 20.

Her Bravo bio states:

“She’s a mother of two, with her daughter heading off to college and her 9-year-old son keeping her busy. With her strong design identity and two previous runner-up titles on the show, Korto is confident and poised as she returns for ‘Project Runway All-Stars.'”

The style curator has also showcased her designs at New York Fashion Week (NYFW). Only time will tell whether her talent will find a way to the winner’s trophy this time on the Bravo show.

When will Project Runway season 20 air?

Hosted by Christian Siriano, Project Runway season 20 will air on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at 8.00 pm ET on Bravo. Viewers can watch the episode the next day on Peacock.

The official synopsis of the fashion reality TV show reads:

“Fourteen of the most beloved designers from across 19 Project Runway seasons are given one last shot to change their life forever with a career-defining win. The All-Stars put it all on the line for a chance at redemption in a high-stakes season full of surprises and a twist that changes the game.”

In addition to Korto Momolu, the upcoming season will also star Kara Saun, Hester Sunshine, Brittany Allen, Laurence Basse, Fabio Costa, Bishme Cromartie, Prajjé Oscar Jean-Baptiste, Johnathan ‘Kayne’ Gillaspie, Mila Hermanovski, Rami Kashou, Viktor Luna, Nora Pagel, and Anna Yinan Zhou.

While Christian will be their mentor, the judges will be Brandon Maxwell, Nina Garcia, and Elaine Welteroth.

Every Thursday, a new episode of Project Runway All-Stars season 10 will be released on Bravo at 8.00 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes