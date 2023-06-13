Who is Nora Pagel from Project Runway? Returning contestant was just 21 during her first season

Project Runway season 20 is all set to feature 14 former contestants from various seasons. Nora Pagel is one of the alums who made her debut in season 1 (2004). At the time, she was just 21 years old and is now all set to return to the same stage after two decades.

Hailing from Metuchen, NJ, Nora used to don short hair and had an energetic personality back in the day. Over the years, she has become calm and mature while thriving in the fashion world.

In Project Runway All-Stars season 20, Nora will compete against 13 successful designers who once appeared on the show as a contestant. Only time will tell whether the New Jersey designer claims the title this time.

Nora Pagel has worked with Kendall + Kylie brand

Nora Pagel has always been into fashion and arts. Since her appearance in Project Runway season 1, she found her calling in the fashion designing world.

Nora is currently the creative director of Authentic Lifestyle Products where she has been working for over 18 years. Describing her work and client collaborations, Nora’s Bravo bio reads:

“Today, she’s the creative director of Authentic Lifestyle Products in New York, advising and creating products for private and branded label apparel companies. Nora has collaborated with such major companies as Champion Athletics, Target, Kenneth Cole and Kendall + Kylie.”

According to her LinkedIn page, she has also worked at the Jenner sisters’ company, Kendall + Kylie, as a creative director for three years.

Nora graduated from Pratt Institute in Fashion Design and also went to the Fashion Institute of Technology to pursue Graphic Design.

Her Project Runway bio on Bravo’s site stated the reason she wanted to return to the show after two decades.

It reads:

“She now resides in a New Jersey suburb with her husband and two children. With a keen eye for trends, Nora aims to create affordable yet high-quality garments. Almost two decades since her first appearance on Project Runway, Nora returns to the show to showcase her ability to create stunning runway looks. She champions the idea that it’s never too late to follow your own dreams aside from your daily work and life, and strives to show her kids that vision.”

In the upcoming season of the fashion reality TV show, Nora will join 13 contestants. Out of them, one designer, Kara Saun, was her competition in season 1.

Meet the Project Runway season 20 contestants

Project Runway All-Stars season 20 will welcome 14 former designers who will return to the same stage to claim the title they lost in their respective seasons.

The contestants are:

Nora Pagel — Season 1

Kara Saun — Season 1

Brittany Allen — Season 18

Prajjé Oscar Jean-Baptiste — Season 19

Laurence Basse — Season 15

Fabio Costa — Season 10

Bishme Cromartie — Season 17

Johnathan ‘Kayne’ Gillaspie — Season 3

Mila Hermanovski — Season 7

Rami Kashou — Season 4

Viktor Luna — Season 9

Korto Momolu — Season 5

Hester Sunshine — Season 17

Anna Yinan Zhou — Season 19

The official synopsis of the Bravo show reads:

“Fourteen of the most beloved designers from across 19 Project Runway seasons are given one last shot to change their life forever with a career-defining win. The All-Stars put it all on the line for a chance at redemption in a high-stakes season full of surprises and a twist that changes the game.”

Hosted and mentored by Christian Siriano, the show’s judges will be Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell, and Elaine Welteroth. Throughout the season, many guest judges will the panel as well.

Project Runway season 20 will premiere on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes