Project Runway winners: A look at all designer champions ahead of season 20 premiere

Project Runway, Bravo's popular fashion competition series, is making a highly anticipated comeback for its 20th anniversary, evoking nostalgia and inspiration. Project Runway fans should expect to see some familiar faces as season 20 is set to bring back past seasons' contestants.

Mentor Christian Siriano and judges Nina Garcia, Elaine Welteroth, and Brandon Maxwell will also return to the show, The lineup of guest judges in the new season will include actress Alicia Silverstone, Billy Porter, Law Roach, Julia Fox, Coleman Domingo, Sergio Hudson, and many more.

Ahead of the premiere of Project Runway season 20 on June 15, here's a glimpse at those who emerged as the champions of the previous seasons of the hit show.

From Jay McCarroll to Ashley Nell Tipton here are all the champions of Project Runway

1) Jay McCarroll (season 1)

The premiere season of Project Runway introduced fans to the unforgettable Jay McCarroll. Despite not winning a single challenge throughout the competition, he emerged as the unlikely champion.

Since then, he has remained in the spotlight, starring in Project Jay, a series focused on his attempts to establish himself after his win. McCarroll also made headlines when he won VH1's Celebrity Fit Club in 2010.

2) Chloe Dao (season 2)

Chloe Dao's elegant designs captured the judges' attention and she rose to victory in season 2. Following her win, Dao returned to her hometown of Houston, Texas, and focused on expanding her boutique, Chloe DAO. She also collaborated with QVC and became an executive producer and judge of Project Runway Vietnam. She is also an active philanthropist.

3) Jeffrey Sebelia (season 3)

Jeffrey Sebelia's edgy designs and persona made him a memorable winner in season 3. After the show, Sebelia had his fair share of ups and downs. He landed a gig designing costumes for the Bratz live-action movie but lost the job due to a controversial comment after he spoke to NY Mag and mentioned that he was designing costumes for the "s*utty dolls" of the film. He has collaborated with several brands throughout his career, including Guess and Urban Outfitters.

4) Christian Siriano (season 4)

Christian Siriano, the youngest winner in Project Runway history at the age of 21, has become one of the most successful alums of the show. Siriano launched his line, Christian Siriano, and impressed fans at New York Fashion Week in 2008. He opened his first boutique in New York in 2012 and joined the Council of Fashion Designers of America.

Siriano then took on the role of mentor, replacing Tim Gunn on season 17 of Project Runway, and served as a judge on Project Runway Junior.

5) Leanne Marshall (season 5)

Leanne Marshall's ethereal designs charmed the judges, earning her the title of the Project Runway season 5 winner. Since then, her dresses have been worn by Ariana Grande, Solange, and Jackie Cruz. Marshall also launched a successful bridal line, gaining recognition for her gowns and ready-to-wear designs.

6) Irina Shabayeva (season 6)

Shabayeva's armor-inspired designs in the finale of the show captivated both the judges and fans alike. Since her win, she launched a bridal collection exclusive to Kleinfeld. She then went on to launch her outerwear line LUXE by Irina in 2011. She has also worked with Selena Gomez, Carrie Underwood, Madonna, and Kelly Clarkson.

7) Seth Aaron Henderson (season 7)

Seth Aaron Henderson was the first designer who won Project Runway All Stars (season 3) and Project Runway. Known for his dramatic styling, Henderson has shifted his focus to sustainable fashion, collaborating with brands like Earthtec and SolarWorld.

8) Gretchen Jones (season 8)

Gretchen Jones caused quite a stir when she won season 8, leaving fans divided as some felt she triumphed over fan-favorite Mondo Guerra. Jones moved to Brooklyn and introduced her ready-to-wear women's line, Gretchen Jones NYC to her fans and fashion enthusiasts. She later transitioned from designing to consulting and founded Weird Specialty.

9) Anya Ayoung-Chee (season 9)

Anya Ayoung-Chee's win in season 9 was a surprising turn of events, considering that she had taken up sewing just four months before the competition. Following her win, she ventured into resort wear and opened a successful boutique and cafe in Trinidad and Tobago. She also appeared as a mentor on the spin-off series Under the Gunn and has participated in Project Runway All Stars as well.

10) Dmitry Sholokhov (season 10)

Dmitry Sholokhov impressed the judges with his sophisticated designs on both Project Runway and Project Runway All Stars (season 4), making him a double winner. Sholokhov launched his own clothing line and primarily focused on private commissions.

11) Michelle Lesniak (season 11)

Michelle Lesniak's win in season 11 was an impressive feat, considering she had no formal fashion training before the show. Following her win, Lesniak returned to her hometown of Portland, Oregon, where she runs her own boutique. She focuses on emotive clothing and small production through her work in the industry.

12) Dom Streater (season 12)

Known for her bold use of color and graphic prints, Streater has since launched her own eponymous brand. Her company offers limited-edition T-shirts, scarves, and jackets for sale, as well as abstract paintings. As per the website, her brand "abandons the traditional wasteful timeline" of fashion and aims to "create limited edition pieces inspired by global textiles."

13) Sean Kelly (season 13)

Sean Kelly, hailing from New Zealand, claimed the title of season 13's winner with his impeccable tailoring and attention to detail. Kelly lives and works in New York, where he primarily designs for Hercules, a men's swimwear brand.

14) Ashley Nell Tipton (season 14)

Ashley Nell Tipton made history as the first designer on Project Runway to win with plus-size-inspired designs. Tipton went on to collaborate with JCPenney, launching a successful line of plus-size clothing. She now has her own YouTube channel and won the emerging-designer Award at Fashion Week San Diego.

15) Erin Robertson (season 15)

Known for her use of unconventional materials and bold color combinations, Robertson's designs have appeared in publications like Marie Claire, Nylon, Teen Vogue, Forbes, and Elite Daily. She is currently focused on designing for her clothing line An-Erin.

16) Kentaro Kameyama (season 16)

Kentaro Kameyama charmed the judges with his unique blend of Japanese aesthetics and modern silhouettes. Kameyama now teaches and is the chairman of The Fashion School of Los Angeles.

17) Jhoan "Sebastian" Grey (season 17)

Following his win, Grey had the incredible opportunity to debut his "Lineage" collection in collaboration with the Fashion for a Cause Foundation at New York Fashion Week. He is known for his simple, elegant, and natural looks and continues to design for his namesake clothing label.

18) Geoffrey Mac (season 18)

Geoffrey Mac, a fan-favorite, won season 18. Even before his appearance on the show, Mac had already gained recognition for his unique designs, dressing celebrities such as Bjork, Madonna, and Lady Gaga. His clothing brand's fall/winter 2021 line captured the essence of the 90s club scene and garnered heaps of praise.

19) Shantall Lacayo (season 19)

Shantall Lacayo, a Nicaraguan designer, made waves as the winner of the groundbreaking season 19. With her brand, Shantall, Lacayo has been committed to celebrating the beauty and history of Latin American makers. Her season marked the first all-female finale in Project Runway history.

Fans are now excited to see who will emerge as the winner of season 20 of Project Runway, which will premiere on June 15 at 8 pm ET.

