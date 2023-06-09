Who is Kara Saun from Project Runway All-Stars? Returning contestant from season 1 created designs for Zendaya

Bravo is all set to bring in a brand new season of Project Runway next week, featuring star designers from previous seasons. Kara Saun is one of the designers who won hearts in season 1 with her creative designs. The returning contestant will showcase her experience and talent in the upcoming season.

After her stint in season 1, Kara rose to fame and became a renowned fashion/costume designer. She started her own label, Kara Saun, LLC, and created designs for shows, movies, and many celebrities, including Zendaya and Snoop Dogg.

Kara will be competing against 13 returning contestants in Project Runway season 20. The winner will receive a cash prize of $250,000, mentorship with CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America), and a feature in Elle magazine.

Kara Saun was the costume designer for Disney’s The Descendants

Kara Saun achieved many compliments for her designs during her stint in Project Runway season 1. Although she didn’t win the season, she managed to make a mark in the fashion world. In the Bravo show, she was nicknamed “The Professional.” One of her major career achievements included being a costume designer for all three parts of Disney’s musical franchise, The Descendants.

Her bio on her website reads:

“Kara Saun’s unique ability to build worlds & turn her stunning fashion narratives into magical mega licensing concepts, lead to her promotion to Creative Consultant, along with continuing as the Costume Designer for “Descendants 3”. For Descendants 1 & 2 Kara Saun served as Fashion Consultant for Disney’s Consumer Products, along with her duties as Costume Designer.”

Kara continued to design and run her fashion business under her eponymous company, whose designs have been worn by many celebrities. Aside from Zendaya and Snoop Dogg, some of the other celebrities include Heidi Klum, Kevin Hart, Zoe Saldana, Juliana Hough, Eve, TLC, Mary J. Blige, Jaime Foxx, Queen Latifah, Busta Rhymes, Lauryn Hill, and Eddie Murphy.

The star designer also launched a fashion line called The Fashion FairyGodmother, which is what she’s popularly known for among many young designers. The lifestyle brand’s important component is “fashion activism.”

In her Project Runway bio on Bravo, the reason for her return to the show has been mentioned, which says:

"Kara Saun returns to ‘Project Runway’ for this all-star season to honor a promise she made to Barbara Anne Saunders, her beloved mother, mentor and muse who recently transcended."

It continues:

"With a renewed focus on donating the prize money to the various kids’ nonprofits she sponsors through her initiative the Fashion Fairy Godmother, such as the Cameron Boyce Foundation and Kids in the Spotlight, she’s determined to spread her Fairytale magic on the Runway this time and take the win.”

Kara will compete against many renowned fashion designers, which includes Brittany Allen, Prajjé Oscar Jean-Baptiste, Laurence Basse, Fabio Costa, Bishme Cromartie, Johnathan ‘Kayne’ Gillaspie, Mila Hermanovski, Rami Kashou, Viktor Luna, Korto Momolu, Nora Pagel, Hester Sunshine, and Anna Yinan Zhou.

When will Project Runway season 20 air?

Project Runway Season 20 will air on June 15, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. Each episode will have a runtime of 90 minutes.

The official synopsis reads:

“Fourteen of the most beloved designers from across 19 Project Runway seasons are given one last shot to change their life forever with a career-defining win. The All-Stars put it all on the line for a chance at redemption in a high-stakes season full of surprises and a twist that changes the game.”

Hosted by mentor Christian Siriano, the judges of the season will be Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell, and Elaine Welteroth.

