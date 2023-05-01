5 popular Zendaya movies ranked amid Moana rumors

From her humble beginnings as a Disney star to being one of the most popular actresses in showbiz currently, Zendaya has established her position in Hollywood. Fans love the versatile actress, model, and musician. The actress has continued to be in the news for her performances in films like Spider-Man and in series like Euphoria. However, recently she was in the news after there were rumors stated that Zendaya would play the role of Moana in the live-action film.

A few days ago, a poster showing the actress as Moana made its way to social media, and had fans excited about it. However, it was later revealed that the poster was fake and that there had been no confirmation from either Zendaya or Disney about the same.

Disney recently announced that Moana would be getting a live-action remake, with Dwayne Johnson reprising his role as Maui. While the rest of the cast hasn't been announced yet, fans have been enthusiastic about the idea of Zendaya playing the role of Moana.

Throughout her career, Zendaya has proven herself to be a gifted and captivating performer, earning critical acclaim and a large and dedicated fanbase. While fans are eager to see if she would play the role of the Disney princess, they have also loved her for her roles in all the films that she has acted in.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, Dune and 3 other Zendaya films that showcase the actress' talents

5) Malcolm and Marie (2021)

Directed by Sam Levinson, Malcolm & Marie is a film that focuses on the relationship between a filmmaker and his girlfriend. It shows their journey as the two discover certain truths about themselves and their relationship.

The movie takes place over the course of aone night, as Malcolm (John David Washington) and Marie return home after the premiere of his new film. They have a series of intense and emotional conversations about their relationship, their past, and their personal struggles.

Zendaya's performance as Marie was widely praised, with many critics highlighting her ability to convey complex emotions with subtlety and nuance. Her performance was particularly notable for its vulnerability and rawness, as she conveyed the character's pain and frustration with a level of authenticity that resonated with many viewers.

The film is available to stream on Netflix.

4) The Greatest Showman (2017)

The Greatest Showman was a film that showcased the actress' incredible musical abilities, especially her performance of the song Rewrite the Stars. In the film, she played the character of Anne Wheeler, a trapeze artist who performs in P.T. Barnum's circus.

The 26-year-old's performance in The Greatest Showman was widely praised. Fans especially loved her chemistry with Zac Efron and her impressive acrobatic skills during the film's musical numbers. The movie also proved that she has impressive vocal talents in addition to her acting abilities.

The Greatest Showman is available to stream on Disney+, Sling TV, and Apple TV, among others.

3) Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Zendaya's first feature film, Spider-Man: Homecoming, introduced the actress to the world as the MCU's MJ. Although MJ was a minor character in the film, Zendaya's brief screentime delighted Marvel fans who were eager to see how her character would fare in subsequent Spider-Man films.

Spider-Man: Homecoming is the first film in the trilogy directed by Jon Watts. The movie revolves around Peter Parker, who struggles to balance his life as a high school kid while dealing with his newly-acquired powers as Spider-Man.

While the film is currently available to stream on Amazon Video right now, fans will be able to stream it on Disney+ after May 13, 2023.

2) Dune (2021)

Zendaya played the character of Chani in Denis Villeneuve's science fiction film Dune. Chani is a pivotal character in the story, as she forms a bond with the protagonist, Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet). She helps him navigate the treacherous political landscape of the planet, Arrakis.

The actress' performance in Dune was praised by critics, with many noting her understated but impactful portrayal of Chani. Despite having relatively limited screen time in the film, the actress was able to convey a sense of depth and complexity to her character.

She will be reprising her role in Dune 2, where she is expected to play a bigger role.

While the film is unavailable to stream on any platform right now, fans can buy or rent it on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play or even Vudu.

1) Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

In the third installment of Jon Watts' Spider-Man trilogy, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and his loved ones are forced to deal with the after-effects of having Peter's identity revealed. The movie was a hit among fans, with praise for its storyline and direction, its exploration of the multiverse as well as for stellar performances from its cast.

The movie also saw the actress reprising her role as MJ, which she delivered to perfection. Fans of the franchise praised her acting in the movie, as she brought Spider-Man's charming love interest to life in her own unique way.

Zendaya's chemistry with Tom Holland was also equally praised, with their relationship earning its own dedicated fanbase.

Fans can stream the film on Hulu.

Zendaya has quickly become one of Hollywood's most talented and sought-after actresses. With a career that spans television, film, and music, she has demonstrated an impressive range of abilities and a commitment to bringing authenticity and depth to every role she takes on.

With several high-profile projects in the works, it's clear that her stardom is only going to continue to rise in the years to come.

