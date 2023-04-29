Spider-Man: 10 times Tom Holland proved his on-screen cast are also his besties

Tom Holland, the MCU Spider-Man, is famous for his friendships, besides his talent. He is known to maintain a very good rapport with his co-stars and has formed some close bonds. The gifted actor flaunts a charming demeanor and genuine attachment to fellow actors.

His list of friendships spans the movies he has acted in, even as a child actor. Age has never been a deterrent for this sociable soul. From Naomi Watts, who played his mom in The Impossible, to Jon Bernthal, his co-actor in Pilgrimage, the Spider-Man actor has befriended many famous stars.

As Spider-Man, Tom interacted with a large team of actors, which helped him form many more and closer bonds. As expected, some of his co-actors who play his buddies on-screen are also buddies off-screen, such as Zendaya. However, some of his on-screen adversaries have also become his off-screen besties, such as Jake Gyllenhaal.

Robert Downey Jr., Jacob Batalon, and 8 other co-actors who turned Tom Holland’s pals

1) Jacob Batalon

Ned Leeds is Peter Parker’s BFF in Spider-Man stories, and Jacob represents the character adorably. The chemistry is visible on screen, and Tom has declared that Jacob is his BFF. However, the association started during Spider-Man: Homecoming, when director Jon Watts tasked them with becoming friends. They lived together during filming and have since retained their closeness.

2) Zendaya

Tom Holland met Zendaya during Spider-Man: Homecoming, as she played the role of MJ for Peter Parker. Their comfort level with each other made the on-screen portrayal very convincing. While they declared themselves good friends during their early years of interaction, fans spotted a closer relationship blossoming. In 2021, they officially declared being a couple.

3) Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman played Black Panther in the MCU movies and got acquainted with Tom Holland. The untimely demise of Chadwick left actors and fans heartbroken, including the young Spidey actor. From congratulating the Black Panther actor to penning a condolence message, Tom’s words for Boseman are all over Instagram feeds.

4) Robert Downey Jr.

Here's a relationship that has flourished since 2015 and is the same mentor-mentee bond off-screen as it is on-screen. The young actor considers the 58-year-old senior actor, who played Iron Man in MCU movies, as his guide and advisor. He claims to have saved Robert Downey Jr.’s phone number under the name – The Godfather.

5) Jake Gyllenhaal

In the movie Spider-Man: Far From Home, Jake Gyllenhaal acted as the enemy of the webbing superhero. However, behind the scenes, the two artists were quite close. Their interactions showed a level of comfort that was visible while promoting the movie together. Their bond continues as they remember each other on birthdays.

6) Anthony Mackie

Fans have witnessed Tom Holland often criticizing and roasting Anthony Mackie. The same thing happens the other way around, giving the impression that the two are bitter enemies. In reality, it is the opposite. Although both like pulling each other’s legs and even arguing over ideas, they are on the best of terms. Even when everyone is on set, Tom claims he feels closest to Anthony.

7) Brie Larson

While happy talk is the primary indicator of friendship, sometimes admiration that is misconstrued as jealousy can also mean camaraderie. It all started with Brie Larson envying the Spider-Man suit, as it looked very comfortable. In return, Tom Holland pointed out that Brie’s helmet was way more comfortable than the face-covering mask he had to wear.

8) Mark Ruffalo

It is rare to form bonds over some common drawbacks between two friends. The Spidey actor and the Hulk actor have bonded over a common weakness. As such, Mark Ruffalo is known to blurt out spoilers for any movie beforehand. However, the MCU soon discovered that Tom Holland had a problem keeping secrets. This is how Ruffalo got a buddy in Holland.

9) Chris Hemsworth

Tom Holland met Chris Hemsworth before their MCU project together. They worked on a 2015 movie, In the Heart of the Sea, and have since become good acquaintances. Hemsworth supported the decision to cast Tom as the arachnid superhero after finding the young actor very talented.

10) Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire played the same arachnid super-character. According to Tom Holland, the three actors share a special connection since they have portrayed the same hero in different movies and different universes. Moreover, their shared screen space developed into a more defined friendship in their personal lives.

Tom Holland has many more such comradeships and attachments formed with other cast members. He holds Marissa Tomei, who played Aunt May to Peter Parker, in a special relationship. He exclusively reached out to others connected to his role as Spider-Man, including Chris Pratt, Laura Harrier, Karen Gillian, and even the iconic Stan Lee.

