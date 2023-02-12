Who is Brie Larson playing in Fast X? Explained

Oscar-winning actress and Captain Marvel star Brie Larson is set to play a key role in Fast X, the tenth installment of the Fast & Furious franchise and the penultimate film of the series.

Larson is going to play a character named Tess in the movie. While the actress did not have a big presence in the recently released teaser for the film, from what was shown, she is going to portray a mysterious and highly-skilled person. Moreover, the character seems to be well acquainted with Diesel's Dominic Torretto and Michelle Rodriguez's Letty Ortiz.

Vin Diesel and Fast X director Louis Letterier share details about Brie Larson's role in the film

Vin Diesel confirmed Brie Larson's casting as Tess in Fast X on April 10, 2022, via Instagram. He said that her character would be "timeless and amazing" and that she would bring something new that fans have yet to see.

Louis Letterier, the director of Fast X, teased Brie Larson's role in the film in an interview with Total Film, calling her character Tess "the light" of Dom and his family. Apart from that, she was hinted to be connected to the Fast & Furious saga in a strong way.

"Dom, in this time of chaos and uncertainty, needs a light at the end of the tunnel. He needs a guardian angel to guide him towards the light. There’s a reason why Dante is called Dante. He’s going to drag Dom down to Hell, and he’ll drag everyone with him. [Tess is] the light."

Leterrier also reiterated Diesel's earlier Instagram statement that Brie Larson's character would bring something fans have never experienced before in the franchise. Furthermore, he said that the Captain Marvel actress has strong ties to the franchise's established lore:

"She’s connected to the franchise in a very strong way. But she also brings so much life, and something that we’ve never experienced before in this franchise."

He then concluded by calling Brie Larson's Tess the "helping hand" Dom needs in his fight against Jason Momoa's Dante Reyes:

"Also, just like many times before, Dom is guided by the women in his life. He’s very much guided by his family, his friends, his brother, everything. But Letty, Rita Morena as his abuelita, his grandmother, they are the guiding forces of his life. They’re the salt of the earth. He will need their helping hand. And Tess is that helping hand."

As of this writing, not much is known about Brie Larson's Tess, except that the trailers depict her as a rogue agent of Mr. Nobody and an ally of Dom's as she warns him about the threat posed by Dante. She is also seen wielding a shotgun, who shows proficiency in hand-to-hand combat. Michelle Rodriguez's Letty Ortiz also seems to respect Tess and acknowledges her skills, saying:

"Game recognizes game."

Plot and cast of Fast X

In Fast X, Dominic Torretto will go up against a new threat: Dante Reyes, who seeks revenge on the former and family for the death of his father, Hernan Reyes (Joaquim de Almeida), the antagonist of Fast Five. They will thus require the help from Tess, Mr. Nobody, and Agent Aimes to defeat Dante.

The official synopsis of the film reads:

"The end of the road begins. Fast X, the tenth film in the Fast & Furious Saga, launches the final chapters of one of cinema’s most storied and popular global franchises, now in its third decade and still going strong with the same core cast and characters as when it began."

Continuing:

"Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they confront the most lethal opponent they’ve ever faced: A terrifying threat emerging from the shadows of the past who’s fueled by blood revenge, and who is determined to shatter this family and destroy everything—and everyone—that Dom loves, forever."

The following is the cast for Fast X:

Vin Diesel as Dominic Torretto

Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz

Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pearce

Chris "Ludacris" Bridges as Tej Parker

Jason Momoa as Dante Reyes

John Cena as Jakob Torretto

Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey

Jordana Brewster as Mia Torretto

Sung Kang as Han Lue

Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw

Helen Mirren as Magdalene Shaw

Brie Larson as Tess

Scott Eastwood as Mr. Nobody

Charlize Theron as Cipher

Alan Ritchson as Agent Aimes

Rita Moreno as Abuelita Torretto

Additionally, Daniela Melchior from The Suicide Squad will appear in an undisclosed role. Michael Rooker reprises his role as Buddy, a mechanic and friend of Dom, who is also Jakob and Mia's father. Leo Abelo Perry appears as Dom's son Brian Marcos, and Paul Walker appears as Brian O'Connor via archive footage that depicts a flashback sequence in the film.

