Project Runway season 20: Meet the All-Stars judges 

Bravo's reality show Project Runway season 20 has prepared a surprise for its viewers. Starting Thursday, June 15, 8 pm ET, the show will have an All-Stars edition for the first time ever. Project Runway season 20 will feature Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell, and Elaine Welteroth returning as judges along with mentor Christian Siriano.

The show will have 14 contestants who are all great designers from the previous 19 seasons of Project Runway.

There are also a number of guest judges scheduled for season 20, including Alicia Silverstone, Billy Porter, Zac Posen, Stacey Bendet, Wes Gordon, Lena Waithe, Law Roach, and Jennie Garth.

Also appearing as guest stars in this season of Project Runway are Paulina Porizkova, Sergio Hudson, Julia Fox, Willy Chavarria, Kate Chastain, Luann de Lesseps, Batsheva Hay, Coleman Domingo, and Steven Kolb.

Besides the $250,000 prize money, the winner will also receive mentorship from the CFDA as well as an opportunity to showcase their work in Elle magazine.

Here's a look at the season 20 judges for Bravo's reality TV show Project Runway

1) Nina Garcia

Ninotchka "Nina" García who is originally from Barranquilla, Colombia, is a well-known fashion journalist and editor-in-chief of Elle. She completed her education at Boston University and FIT. She started her career as an Elle fashion director at Mirabella.

She has also appeared in many television shows as a style expert, such as TODAY, Good Morning America, and The View. She has been serving as a judge on the show, Project Runway, ever since it started back in 2004.

Over the course of her career in fashion, she has written four New York Times bestselling books. In addition, her books were enjoyed by many fans, which led her to win awards such as Fashion Group International's prestigious Oracle Award, the Hispanic Federation's Individual Achievement Award, and the Oliver Scholars' Program Champion of Educational Excellence Award.

She is a mother of two children with her husband David Conrod.

2) Brandon Maxwell

A native of Longview, Texas, Brandon Maxwell is known as a fashion designer, television personality, director, and photographer. He graduated from St. Edward's University with a Bachelor of Arts in photo communication.

Back in 2018, Maxwell started an apparel brand that primarily focuses on ready-to-wear attire for women. He works as a Creative Director for his brand, Brandon Maxwell, which celebrates the art of tailoring and craftsmanship.

Having a grandmother who worked at a clothing store in Longview, Texas, sparked Maxwell's interest in fashion as a child. In those days, while he was learning from his grandmother, he would make clothes and share them with his friends.

His photography journey also began at that time when he used to take pictures of his friends as models. Alongside ready-to-wear styles, he also creates looks for celebrities for the red carpet.

3) Elaine Welteroth

Elaine Marie Welteroth, 36, from Newark, California, completed her education in mass communication/media studies at Sacramento State University. Known for her work as a journalist, editor, author, and television host, she has a wide range of expertise. In addition to serving as a judge at Project Runway, she has also hosted CBS' The Talk.

At the local Hometown Buffet, she started her career as a mascot. Her next step was to join SomaGirls.TV as a content producer. Afterward, she applied for an internship at Ebony magazine and covered a shoot for former tennis player Serena Williams.

A book she published in 2019, More Than Enough: Claiming Space for Who You Are No Matter What They Say, shares the most valuable lessons she has learned throughout her career. The book not only became a New York Times bestseller but also won the 2020 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Literary Work.

The 20th season of Bravo's reality television series Project Runway premieres on Thursday, June 15, at 8 pm ET.

