"We want 39 days": Survivor fans request for 39-day format after CBS announces 90-minute episodes this fall

CBS recently made an announcement that had Survivor fans rejoicing. The network announced that the reality show will be airing 90 minutes episodes this fall. The legendary competition series will air from 8 to 9.30 pm ET every Wendesday for its forthcoming season. Viewers and loyal fans will have to await for more details on how the long time frame will contribute to the series.

The Survivor time extension news comes in case of scheduling conflicts in CBS amidst the writer strike. If the strike is bound to continue, the half an hour extension will help in better schedule management, while also providing loyal fans of the franchise with more content to enjoy of their favorite reality competition series.

Fans, however, wished for the old format of 39 days to be back again instead of the current 26 days at Fiji islands. One tweeted:

As soon as the news was made public, Survivor fans thronged Twitter and rejoiced the fact that they might be able to view more of their favorite reality series on television.

Viewers wished that they might get more insight into challenges, strategies, gameplay and stories from the cast members in the longer time frame. They also requested production to bring back 39 days of the island instead of the current 26.

TheSpork @mattgillman1975 @survivorcbs Back to the old format of 39 days. Maybe more contestants, exile island, omg...possibilities are endless. @survivorcbs Back to the old format of 39 days. Maybe more contestants, exile island, omg...possibilities are endless.

J🌘hn Kidde @johnkidde @survivorcbs 39 days, more challenges, remove fire-making at FTC, then go to 90 min otherwise 🤷🏼‍♂️ @survivorcbs 39 days, more challenges, remove fire-making at FTC, then go to 90 min otherwise 🤷🏼‍♂️

Michael @rollyoaks @survivorcbs Please!!! Don’t make this an excuse to introduce more twists. Less gimmick and more camp life!!! @survivorcbs Please!!! Don’t make this an excuse to introduce more twists. Less gimmick and more camp life!!!

Jason T @Gold3nGoph3r @survivorcbs I just hope it’s done right. For starters, we need a reward challenge every episode, and the classic opening sequence that used to start the show. I love Survivor as much as anyone, but I don’t need 20 extra minutes of them talking about who they wanna vote out. @survivorcbs I just hope it’s done right. For starters, we need a reward challenge every episode, and the classic opening sequence that used to start the show. I love Survivor as much as anyone, but I don’t need 20 extra minutes of them talking about who they wanna vote out.

Katie Bell @KatsRandomTakes @survivorcbs Yay!!! Please please show more of the tribal dynamics, social & strategic gameplay, & just general camp life. No more gimmicks. I want to know why people are making their decisions. No need to hide things to “surprise” us. The intrigue is in watching the social dynamics play out @survivorcbs Yay!!! Please please show more of the tribal dynamics, social & strategic gameplay, & just general camp life. No more gimmicks. I want to know why people are making their decisions. No need to hide things to “surprise” us. The intrigue is in watching the social dynamics play out

Grant T. Baker @Grant4Fauna @survivorcbs Please for the love of god air more actual surviving fishing/building and more reward challenges. If it just another 30 minutes of talking around camp I might as well be watching The View with palm trees in my living room. @survivorcbs Please for the love of god air more actual surviving fishing/building and more reward challenges. If it just another 30 minutes of talking around camp I might as well be watching The View with palm trees in my living room.

Matthew Barlow @MBarlow092 @survivorcbs can we have reward challenges every time now, instead of immunity within the first 5 minutes and then all talking for the rest of the episode @survivorcbs can we have reward challenges every time now, instead of immunity within the first 5 minutes and then all talking for the rest of the episode

Myeu-Muh @FrndFromWork @survivorcbs Bring back the longer seasons, more of the conversations had at camp, and the dang intro!!! All the stupid plot twists are terrible and create an uneven playing field. Let the contestants play and make meaningful alliances again. Chaos isn’t always great television. @survivorcbs Bring back the longer seasons, more of the conversations had at camp, and the dang intro!!! All the stupid plot twists are terrible and create an uneven playing field. Let the contestants play and make meaningful alliances again. Chaos isn’t always great television.

90 minutes Survivor episodes has been experimented with before

Hosted by Jeff Probst, the CBS series has proved to be an extremely popular one amongst the audience. Over the past many years, viewers have religiously tuned in to every episode, watched their favorite cast members on screen and openly expressed their opinions on social media.

Survivor has previously aired a few 90 minute episodes, which have proven to be extremely successful. Although the change by CBS is to manage the schedule keeping in mind the writers' strike, it might actually prove to be quite successful for the franchise's run next season.

Currently, the reality competition series is airing its 44th season where the cast members have participated in a variety of challenges, formed alliances and strategies, shared their stories, planned strategies and blindsides, and orchestrated eliminations. With the show getting a larger time frame, all of this is only bound to increase next season.

The fall installment of Survivor will have the production racking their brains to see what they can fit in during the extra half hour that they have been granted by the network. Fans, however, are already looking forward to what it can bring. The series is known for its iconic challenges.

Potentially due to lack of time, the show airs one challenge on a few episodes, where the contestants gain both reward and immunity. Considering the extra time, viewers might witness two separate challenges. This also means that the series will also document more cast strategies and gameplay. Fans might get more insights into how each elimination panned out in the week.

Moreover, Survivor is also known for its legendary advantages and twists and turns. Over the past few years, the series has been experimenting with a variety of advantages and twists. With the longer time, there is more room to explore the same and bring in new or older formats back.

Viewers will not just enjoy a longer Survivor in fall but also 90 minute episodes of The Amazing Race, another fan-favorite series. Viewers have had no complaints in terms of a longer episode as the two shows have been long running and are staples of the CBS network. Viewers will have to wait and see how it will all pan out.

