"Pure entertainment": Carolyn and Carson's hilarious immunity challenge exchange has Survivor fans trending memes

Popular reality competition series Survivor season 44 aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 8 pm ET on CBS. It documented the remaining cast members participating in a series of reward and immunity challenges while also forming alliances, developing strategies and potential blindsides to secure their safety in the competition and take it all the way to the end.

On this week's episode of Survivor, Carolyn and Carson were paired for the immunity challenge. However, they were out in the first round as Carolyn couldn't get herself out of the net. But the hilarious exchange between her and Carson caught sight of viewers.

At the beginning of the episode, Carson expressed that he was sick and proceeded to puke in the bushes. But his energy was at an all-time low as he advised his teammate to get out of the net. In complete contrast to his demeanor, Carolyn was screaming with her highest voice to get out of the net.

Fans found the exchange hilarious and proceeded to trend memes about the situation. One tweeted:

SURVIVOR @survivorcbs #Survivor Even without a voice, Carson is still providing some encouragement! Even without a voice, Carson is still providing some encouragement!💟 #Survivor https://t.co/RIqYwAApeD

Fans took to social media to express that they found Carolyn and Carson's exchange hilarious. They felt that Carolyn and her screams were giving such high energy, in contrast to Carson, who was trying to suggest while being down sick.

No. @Nowbz #Survivor Carolyn screaming in the twisted net while Carson whispers her advice Carolyn screaming in the twisted net while Carson whispers her advice😭😭 #Survivor

Mike Bloom @AMikeBloomType I feel so bad that Carson is sick. But his low energy is making for so much comedic potential with him and Carolyn. She is shrieking her head off and he has the "there, there" encouragement of helping a drunk person in the bathroom at 2:00 AM #Survivor44 I feel so bad that Carson is sick. But his low energy is making for so much comedic potential with him and Carolyn. She is shrieking her head off and he has the "there, there" encouragement of helping a drunk person in the bathroom at 2:00 AM #Survivor44 https://t.co/P1guhMgLOx

Laura💞 @whyyougottaask Carolyn is literally screaming in horror and Carson is over there softly all like “it’s ok you’re doing great 🫠🥺” LMAOOOO #Survivor44 Carolyn is literally screaming in horror and Carson is over there softly all like “it’s ok you’re doing great 🫠🥺” LMAOOOO #Survivor44 https://t.co/3exzKjRHtD

Beth @AugustaWind11 Carson barely making noise saying “go Carolyn” while she screams is KILLING ME #survivor Carson barely making noise saying “go Carolyn” while she screams is KILLING ME #survivor

Tonight's episode of Survivor saw the cast members reeling from last week's elimination. As they headed back to camp, Yam Yam felt lucky that he survived the vote as he knew it as either going to be him or Matt. The latter's showmance, Frannie was upset with him being gone, while Kane and Brandon were happy to witness Matt's elimination.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Don't Get C***y, Kid, reads:

"A war between old tribes risks creating a shift in power; castaways get twisted and caught up in the immunity challenge."

Viewers on Survivor witnessed a tribe war soon after. In a conversation with Yam Yam, Heidi expressed that it was time they voted a former Ratu member out. Yam Yam noted that Tika was in between Ratu and Soka's war but told fellow Tika member Carolyn that they should keep playing in the middle.

The following morning, the castaways were gathered in the jungle when Carson fell sick. He then threw up in the bushes, noting that it was a great day for him in the game. The cast then received a tree mail where it was revealed that they would be divided in pairs for their upcoming immunity challenge.

SURVIVOR @survivorcbs We sure do love us an endurance challenge!🤯 WOW, what an ending!We sure do love us an endurance challenge!🤯 #Survivor WOW, what an ending!🔥 We sure do love us an endurance challenge!🤯 #Survivor https://t.co/zI1AfBL9e8

Survivor host Jeff Probst then explained the rules of the challenge. Before departing for the challenge, the castawahys divided themselves into pairs - Carolyn & Carson, Danny & Lauren, Kane & Brandon, Frannie & Yam Yam, and Heidi & Jaime. The first round of the challenge was an obstacle course.

The first four pairs to complete the challenge will move on to the second round. The two pairs completing the round would move on to battle in a wall endurance challenge from where only one player would win. Considering it was individual immunity, the castaways decided to do their best.

As soon as the first round began, Carolyn struggled to twist herself out of the net. She let out many screams and a sick Carson advised on ideas to get out of the situation. Eventually, she was unable to do so and the pair unfortunately lost the challenge. Kane & Brandon and Danny & Lauren advanced to the final round, and by the end of the challenge, Lauren won individual immunity.

Season 44 of Survivor has been immensely popular since its premiere. As the installment progresses, the remaining contestants will have to give it their all to ensure their safety. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness what's more to come in the coming weeks.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of Survivor next Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 8 pm ET on CBS.

