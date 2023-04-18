What time will True Lies episode 8 air on CBS? Release date, plot, promo, and more

True Lies is set to make its return with episode 8 of the show's first season on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 10 pm ET, exclusively on the CBS TV Channel. Matt Nix has served as the creator of the action-packed show, which has become quite a fan-favorite due to its striking plotlines. The upcoming episode of the series has been titled, Honest Manipulations, and Mary Lou Belli has directed the episode.

Followers of True Lies have been quite curious to see what the upcoming episode will bring to them. They are especially curious as True Lies season 1 episode 7, titled, Independent Dependents, had some pretty arresting series of events. This included Omega Sector assigning the entire team to work with Gib's estranged father, Al.

True Lies season 1 episode 8 has been titled, Honest Manipulations

Episode 8 of the first season of the ABC show will air on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 10 pm ET. Titled, Honest Manipulations, the episode has been written by Kathryn Price and Nichole Millard, with Mary Lou Belli as the director.

The official synopsis for season 1's latest episode, given by ABC, reads as follows:

"Omega Sector has a new mission to manipulate the girlfriend of a hedge fund CEO in an attempt to collect sensitive data about the company to determine if they have been responsible for major catastrophes and loss of human life."

The official description for the episode provides the audience with interesting clues about what the upcoming episode has in store for them. It is clear that the episode will be full of some really challenging and gripping series of incidents. Viewers will see the Omega Sector dive deep into a brand new mission involving the CEO of a potentially corrupt hedge fund.

The episode will showcase how the Omega Sector attempts to manipulate the CEO's girlfriend in order to get their hands on some significant and extremely sensitive information regarding the company's possible wrongdoings. Thus, the audience is in for an engrossing new episode.

Take a closer look at the True Lies season 1 cast members

The promising cast list for the series' first season has:

Ginger Gonzaga as Helen Tasker

Omar Miller as Albert "Gib" Gibson Jr.

Steve Howey as Harry Tasker

Mike O'Gorman as Luther Tenet

Erica Hernandez as Maria Ruiz

Annabella Didion as Dana Tasker

Lucas Jaye as Jake Tasker

The first season of the CBS series was first released on March 1, 2023. As per the official description of the show, given by CBS Network:

"TRUE LIES, inspired by James Cameron’s hit action-comedy film of the same name, follows Harry (Steve Howey), a first-class international spy for U.S. intelligence agency Omega Sector, and his wife, Helen (Ginger Gonzaga), a language professor bored with her daily routine, who makes the shocking discovery that her seemingly ordinary husband is leading an extraordinary double life."

The description further reads:

"With the secret out, Omega recruits Helen, who impresses everyone with her formidable skills (thanks to Tae Bo and yoga), and she joins Harry and his team of top-notch operatives, embarking on covert missions around the globe and an exhilarating life of danger and adventure"

Episode 8 of True Lies season 1 will air on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 10 pm ET on CBS.

