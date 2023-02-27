True Lies on CBS: Cast list and characters explored

CBS' highly anticipated series, True Lies, is all set to premiere on the channel on March 1, 2023. The show is based on James Cameron's iconic 1994 film of the same name and focuses on a married couple whose lives take a dramatic turn when the wife discovers that her husband is actually a spy.

Here's a brief description of the series, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''Helen, a language professor bored with her daily routine, makes the shocking discovery that her seemingly ordinary husband Harry is a first-class international spy for U.S. intelligence agency Omega Sector.''

The synopsis further states:

''With the secret out, Omega recruits Helen, who impresses everyone with her formidable skills, and she joins Harry and his team of top-notch operatives, embarking on covert missions around the globe and an exhilarating life of danger and adventure. The renewed bond between them adds much-needed sizzle to their emotionally distant marriage and upends the top-secret world of Omega Sector.''

The show features Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga in the lead roles, along with various others playing pivotal supporting roles. The series is helmed by noted filmmaker Matt Nix.

CBS' True Lies cast list: Steve Howey and others to star in new action series

1) Steve Howey as Harry Tasker

Steve Howey plays one of the lead roles as Harry Tasker in CBS' True Lies. Harry is an enigmatic man who works appears to be a computer consultant. In reality, however, he is a highly-skilled spy. When his wife discovers this, it leads to a dramatic turn of events in their lives.

Howey looks in phenomenal form in the trailer and promises to deliver a powerful performance in the show. Apart from True Lies, Steve Howey is widely known for his performances in Shameless, Reba, and Day Shift.

2) Ginger Gonzaga as Helen Tasker

Ginger Gonzaga portrays the character of Helen Tasker in the action series. Helen shockingly discovers that her husband is working as an undercover spy. But the truth brings them together in unexpected ways, changing their lives forever. Gonzaga looks equally impressive in the trailer, and shares a commendable on-screen chemistry with her co-star.

Ginger Gonzaga's other notable film and TV acting credits include She Hulk: Attorney at Law, Living With Yourself, Bad Therapy, and many more.

3) Omar Miller as Albert "Gib" Gibson

Actor Omar Miller essays the role of Albert Gibson in True Lies. Gibson is Harry's trusted partner, but he has a difference of opinion with him regarding bringing Helen into their team. Apart from that, not many other details about his character are known at this point. However, he is expected to play a significant role in the series.

Omar Miller has previously starred in films and shows like Above Suspicion, The Unicorn, and The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, True Lies also stars many others in significant supporting/minor guest roles:

Erica Hernandez as Maria

Annabella Didion as Dana Tasker

Mike O'Gorman as Luther

Lucas Jaye as Jake

Beverly D'Angelo as Captain Spencer Trilby

Don't forget to watch True Lies on CBS on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

