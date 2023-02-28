What time will True Lies Season 1 air on CBS? Release date, cast list, and more explored

CBS' upcoming television series, True Lies, is slated to premiere on March 1, 2023, at 9 pm ET. The much-awaited spin-off of the 1994 film of the same name, features Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga in the lead.

As per Rotten Tomatoes, the first season of the action thriller is set to have four episodes, which will be released once a week across the month of March.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Shocked to discover that her bland and unremarkable computer consultant husband is a skilled international spy, an unfulfilled suburban housewife is propelled into a life of danger and adventure when she’s recruited to work alongside him to save the world as they try to revitalize their passionless marriage."

CBS True Lies: Inspired by the 1994 film featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis

After a stint of almost thirty long years, James Cameron's 1994 masterpiece, True Lies, has finally been molded into a TV series of the same name. The action spy thriller garnered a lot of positive reviews back in the day and is a 7.3-star film, per IMDb.

Here's an excerpt from the featured review on the IMDB page from the year 2004:

"True Lies is mainly fun and entertaining and on top of that, the action is top class! Finally a movie of which I can say: "Budget well spent!" The action really jumps off the screen but it never feels overdone or forced, which is thanks to action-director veteran James Cameron."

The review adds that the film has "everything a good action movie needs." This includes things like a believable action hero, some explosions, chases, gun fights, entertainment, and a stereotypical villain.

With the 2023 adaptation, the hype has moved to the next level. However, the director of the CBS series, Steve Harvey, claims the new version is not a one-on-one copy of the original film.

In an interview with Screen Rant, he shared that they aren't planning to go the Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis way. He added that it was a classic that stands alone.

Harvey also noted that they are planning on doing something else, which is their own thing but will definitely based on its namesake. He continued to say that they have a "great cast" with Ginger Gonzaga playing Curtis' character while Owen Miller plays Tom Arnold

CBS True Lies: A quick look into the plot

The new series is based on the lives of an emotionally distant couple, Harry (Steve Howey) and Helen (Ginger Gonzaga). While Harry is a first-class international spy for the US intelligence agency Omega, Helen is a language professor. Things begin to unravel when she discovers that her husband is not as ordinary as he seems.

Once the big secret is out, Omega recruits Helen, who joins Harry and his team on covert missions around the globe. However, their exhilarating adventures remain a secret from their three teenage children. Once the missions are done and dusted, their renewed bond provides relief in their tumultuous marriage.

Apart from Howey and Gonzaga, True Lies (2023) features Omar Miller in the lead role while the supporting cast includes Erica Hernandez, Annabella Didion, and Mike O'Gorman.

The True Lies series was helmed by Anthony Hemingway and written by Matt Nix, with Cameron serving as one of the executive producers.

True Lies premieres on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 9 pm ET on CBS and Paramount+.

