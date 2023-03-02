True Lies episode 1 recap: A quick look at Omega Sector

True Lies premiered on March 1, 2023, bringing back the popular story from the 1994 blockbuster Arnold Schawrzennegar film.

The series follows the story of a trained assassin, working to get rid of the bad guys in the world, while hiding his work behind the guise of a boring salesman. The story is all too familiar, but the series offers a fresh perspective.

Season 1 episode 1 of True Lies gave viewers a first glimpse at protagonist Harry (played by Steve Howey), as he struggled to juggle his assassin work with his family life, all while avoiding the scrutiny of his suspicious wife, Helen (Ginger Gonzaga). The first episode was a typical pilot with little forward momentum, but a lot of exposition into the world of True Lies.

CBS @CBS



premieres March 1st at 10/9c on CBS and Since when does "to love and cherish always" mean to crash through windows and hang from helicopters? @TrueLiesCBS premieres March 1st at 10/9c on CBS and @paramountplus Since when does "to love and cherish always" mean to crash through windows and hang from helicopters?@TrueLiesCBS premieres March 1st at 10/9c on CBS and @paramountplus. https://t.co/KEwJ8n4xAL

The episode also inducted Helen into the plot of the entire series as one of the leading characters.

Warning: Major spoilers ahead.

True Lies season 1, episode 1 recap: All that happened in the pilot

Given the tremendous success and cult status of the original film, True Lies was easily one of the most anticipated shows of March, and it did not disappoint much in that regard.

It opened with Harry calling his wife to apologize for getting late at work (quite a secret agent thing to do). He revealed that he would have to stay back at a computer-sales conference in Cleveland a night longer than he expected.

True Lies @TrueLiesCBS Welcome aboard Helen — your life is about to change. Thanks for tuning in to the premiere of #TrueLies . What did you think? Welcome aboard Helen — your life is about to change. Thanks for tuning in to the premiere of #TrueLies. What did you think? https://t.co/V1Mokq3gP3

But it was soon revealed that Harry and his elite group, consisting of Luther (Mike O’Gorman), Maria (Erica Hernandez), and tech support Gib (Omar Benson Miller, Ballers) are in a tropical location, waiting to infiltrate a big organization.

Their van was filled with huge gadgets, and they soon managed to take their target down. After an action-packed entry, takedown, and bare exit, the group finally managed to get out of the place.

Meanwhile, back in Maryland, Helen complained to a friend that she found Harry boring. The friend then put an idea into Helen's head, suggesting that maybe Harry was cheating. This development was the major one throughout the middle section of the pilot.

Things took a turn for the worse when Harry revealed that he was about to go to Paris. To put his wife's mind at rest, Harry told Helen that it was his surprise for her. They flew to Paris together to have a romantic getaway, with Harry planning to do the job in between.

The ruse soon ended in a bloody confrontation when Harry saw a man walking in with a gun at the restaurant. After a brief fight, they were caught by a gang of antagonists, who tied them up and interrogated them. Helen played along with Harry's words, pretending to be a work superior.

Harry then finally came clean to Helen, much to the shock of the latter. They managed to escape the villains via a helicopter.

True Lies @TrueLiesCBS Don't you hate it when your dinner date is interrupted by undercover bad guys sent to kill you? Same. Let's spice things up — #TrueLies premieres this Wednesday, March 1st on @CBS Don't you hate it when your dinner date is interrupted by undercover bad guys sent to kill you? Same. Let's spice things up — #TrueLies premieres this Wednesday, March 1st on @CBS https://t.co/1AHH4FUxho

True Lies episode 1 ended with Harry’s boss, Trilby, inducting Helen into the organization. She was offered a tenured position at a university as her cover, and it was decided that she would receive training for her new job as an Omega Sector operative.

This episode effectively set up everything that was required out of the pilot and will continue the main story in the coming days.

The first episode of True Lies is now streaming on Paramount+.

Poll : 0 votes