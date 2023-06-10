Who is Johnathan "Kayne" Gillaspie? Project Runway season 20 contestant once won Critics Choice Award

Project Runway returns to Bravo with season 20, featuring 14 designers from its previous seasons. Johnathan "Kayne" Gillaspie is one of the talented fashion designers who garnered appreciation during his stint in season 3. He is known for his unique and dramatic creations that he puts in evening gowns.

In 2022, Kayne won the Critics Choice Award for an evening ensemble at the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) in New York City. He graduated magna cum laude from the institute as well.

Now, he is returning to the Bravo show to prove that he is just not someone who creates only evening wears and pageant attire. With only a few days left for the show's premiere, it remains to be seen if the renowned designer will be able to change his definition.

Late Naomi Judd hired Project Runway contestant Johnathan "Kayne" Gillaspie for the Country Music Television Awards

Johnathan "Kayne" Gillaspie rose to fame after his appearance in Project Runway season 3. As is known currently, many celebrities like Reba McEntire, Elle King, and Naomi Judd have worn his designs. The late Naomi Judd once even hired him for the Country Music Television Awards to create stunning and elevated gowns.

His bio on Bravo’s site reads:

“Today his clothing line has expanded, with his gowns selling in 450 retail stores. In addition, he’s launched a line of children’s gowns for petite royalty. Kayne was hired by Naomi Judd to create a stunning custom gown for the Country Music Television Awards, one of her last appearances before her tragic death.”

Kayne has always been passionate about pursuing a career in fashion. Born in Nashville, Tennessee, he started his journey towards the creative design world by organizing a wardrobe for two of his five sisters for their national pageants. In the beginning, Kayne worked as a sketch artist at an evening wear boutique. The job gave him the opportunity to work with top designers in the evening wear industry.

He later went to the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) in New York City to learn about “design, draping, illustration, pattern making, and sewing” in depth. With great distinction, he graduated from the institute and won the Critics Choice Award for evening wear.

After graduation, he returned to his hometown and opened Kayne’s Clothing Boutique. In 2006, he participated in Project Runway season 3 and was one of the top 5 designers. As such, the television exposure helped him enter the celebrity fashion world. He also appeared in Project Runway All Stars season 2, which used to air on Lifetime.

Who are Project Runway season 20 contestants?

Project Runway (All-Stars) season 20 will welcome 14 contestants who are returning designers from previous seasons. These star designers include:

Kara Saun — Season 1

Brittany Allen — Season 18

Prajjé Oscar Jean-Baptiste — Season 19

Laurence Basse — Season 15

Fabio Costa — Season 10

Bishme Cromartie — Season 17

Johnathan ‘Kayne’ Gillaspie — Season 3

Mila Hermanovski — Season 7

Rami Kashou — Season 4

Viktor Luna — Season 9

Korto Momolu — Season 5

Nora Pagel — Season 1

Hester Sunshine — Season 17

Anna Yinan Zhou — Season 19

Christian Siriano will host the season and mentor the designers, while the judges’ panel will include Elaine Welteroth, Nina Garcia, and Brandon Maxwell. Every week, a guest judge will join the panel as well.

Project Runway season 20 will air on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

