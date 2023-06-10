Who is Rami Kashou from Project Runway season 20? Returning contestant finished second to season 4 winner Christian Siriano

A new season of Project Runway is all set to launch next week on Bravo, featuring Rami Kashou as the returning contestant. Those who have watched all seasons would remember this incredible fashion designer from season 4. Although he didn’t win the competition, he has made a mark in the fashion industry since then.

The winner of season 4 was Christian Siriano, and Rami finished second to him. Interestingly, Christian is now the host and mentor of season 20 while Rami will be the contestant.

Project Runway’s upcoming season is an All-Stars edition, meaning 14 former participants from various seasons will compete on the show.

Rami Kashou has dressed Rihanna and Kim Kardashian

Rami Kashou grew up in the fashion world as his mother was a former Miss Jordan. Mastered in feminine designs and dramatic red-carpet gowns, Rami found his way into fame after finishing second in Project Runway season 4.

Born in Jerusalem, he was always fascinated with fashion and started his career in that direction through retail. After several years working as a buyer, Rami bought two sewing machines and “studied pattern making from the local vintage boutiques.”

According to his bio on his website, he has dressed many notable clients, including Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Her Majesty Queen Rania of Jordan, Penelope Cruz, Dita Von Teese, Heidi Klum, Jennifer Lopez, and Paris Hilton.

His designs have been featured in multiple reputable magazines such as The New York Times Magazine, Vogue, WWD, and ROM.

On Bravo’s site, Rami’s bio reads:

“Since appearing in Season 4, Rami has relocated to New York where he finds inspiration in his roots and strives to pay homage to his homeland through social impact embroidery design projects that are imbued with personal meaning, reflecting his childhood memories and Palestinian culture. Rami is passionate about designing for ‘diverse women’ and using his e-commerce platform and brand to empower women through cultural artistry.”

In 2005, he launched a women’s ready-to-wear and evening-wear label named Rami Kashou. He is the CEO and head designer of his company.

Meanwhile, he is all set to return to the Project Runway stage after 15 years to claim the title, which he lost to Christian Siriano in season 4.

When will Project Runway All-Stars season 20 air?

Project Runway All-Stars season 20 will air on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

The official synopsis of the fashion competition series reads:

“Fourteen of the most beloved designers from across 19 Project Runway seasons are given one last shot to change their life forever with a career-defining win. The All-Stars put it all on the line for a chance at redemption in a high-stakes season full of surprises and a twist that changes the game.”

Mentored and hosted by Christian, the upcoming season will be judged by Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell, and Elaine Welteroth. Every week, a guest judge will join the panel.

In addition to Rami Kashou, the contestants are Kara Saun (Season 1), Johnathan ‘Kayne’ Gillaspie (season 3), Brittany Allen (season 18), Prajjé Oscar Jean-Baptiste (season 19), Fabio Costa (season 10), Laurence Basse (season 15), Bishme Cromartie (season 17), Mila Hermanovski (season 7), Viktor Luna (season 9), Nora Pagel (season 1), Hester Sunshine (season 17), Korto Momolu (season 5), and Anna Yinan Zhou (season 19).

New episodes will air every Thursday on Bravo at 8 pm ET.

