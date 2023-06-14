"Barbies use profanity?!": Twitter in disbelief as Barbie receives PG-13 rating

Ahead of its July premiere, Barbie has finally received a rating. As per several media portals, the doll-based movie has been rated PG-13. This certification basically means that the content might not be appropriate for kids under 13, that is the pre-teen ages. A PG-13 rating issues a “strong caution” to parents, with “PG” implying parental guidance.

However, as soon as Discussing Film disclosed the rating update, fans awaiting the release took to social media to express their skepticism about the same. One user questioned if Barbies use expletives, which would explain the rating:

Helmed by Greta Gerwig, Barbie has tough competition at the commercial window. It’s going to engage in a head-on collision with Christopher Nolan’s much-awaited nuclear bomb film Oppenheimer when both will release on July 21, 2023.

However, Puck News stated that the early box office estimations kept the fantasy flick over Oppenheimer, with a $10-15 million upper hand.

Fans say that "MPAA is meaningless" after Barbie gets PG-13 rating

According to The Direct, the MPAA or the Motion Picture Association of America gave the film a PG-13 stamp since it contains “suggestive references and brief language.” And those who have seen the trailers and other promotional materials will know that the certification was expected.

The “beach off” scene, in particular, caught everyone’s fancy, and therefore, the PG-13 rating wasn't a surprise. However, it seems that while some expected the rating, not all could guess the same. The reception on Twitter, when the update was shared by the pop culture portal Discussing Film, indicated the same.

As for the box office projections, the Margot Robbie-starrer may earn roughly $45-55 million on its first weekend, reported Coming Soon. On the other hand, its box office rival Oppenheimer may settle for $30-35 million, added the portal. One of the reasons for the lower collection is probably its rating.

Earlier this month, the Cillian Murphy-led movie got awarded an R-rating for “some s*xuality, n*dity, and language,” which also translates to a possible low turnout at the theaters. This is not the case with the other one, which is open to all aged above 13 years.

But since the films belong to extremely different genres, both are presumed to do well. Nolan has a separate fan base altogether, as do films like Barbie, so viewers will have to wait for July 21, 2023, for the final verdict.

Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, and Will Ferrell star in Barbie, while Oppenheimer has names like Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Rami Malek, and Josh Hartnett in its cast.

Oppenheimer is Nolan’s 12th directorial and comes three years after Tenet, while Barbie is Gerwig’s 4th directorial and arrives five years after her critically acclaimed film, Little Women.

Both films are slated to hit theaters on July 21, 2023.

