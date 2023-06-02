''As if they were aiming for PG'': Twitter reacts as Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer receives R-rating

According to multiple media reports, Oppenheimer has been given an R-rating because of “some se*uality, nu*ity, and language”. Helmed by ace filmmaker Christopher Nolan in his 12th directorial, the upcoming movie is his first film in two decades to receive the certification. Insomnia in 2002 was the last project made by him that was R-rated. Starring Al Pacino, Hilary Swank, and the late Robin Williams, it was a psychological thriller about two homicide sleuths pursuing a murderer and getting involved in an accidental shooting.

Meanwhile, the forthcoming feature is about the man who was behind the invention of atomic bomb, American theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer. It will explore his massive participation in the Manhattan Project, which was the World War II undertaking responsible for developing the maiden nuclear ammunition. So the R-rating was kind of expected, even for Nolan’s fans.

Fan reacts to certification, news shared by DF. (Photo via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Cillian Murphy will be seen as the titular character. A frequent collaborator of Nolan, he has appeared in several of his movies, like The Dark Knight trilogy (2005–2012), Inception (2010) and Dunkirk (2017).

The Irish actor is being supposed by a stellar cast comprising names like Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Michael Angarano, Rami Malek, Josh Hartnett and Kenneth Branagh, among others. Oppenheimer is slated to premiere on July 21, 2023.

"He ditched WB for Universal maybe he wanted R": Fans have a field day on Twitter as Oppenheimer gets R-certified

The Motion Picture Association (MPA), which is responsible for grading films as per their content, certified the atomic bomb film with an R or Restricted, reported the Associated Press. This classification means that any moviegoer under the age of 17 has to be accompanied by an adult.

Studios and production companies prefer PG-13 rating because it brings in more business, so in that case Barbie may have an upper hand over its box office rival, Oppenheimer. The Greta Gerwig-directed and Margot Robbie-led movie may be rated PG-13, but the final verdict will be out only on July 21, 2023.

Meanwhile, the R-rating has not surprised or shocked most of Nolan fans, as seen in the reactions to the tweet shared by Discussing Film. They probably expected it since the film deals with nuclear bombs, which is anyway a touchy subject the world over. Some rued the R-rating though.

Interestingly, Oppenheimer is also the first Christopher Nolan film to not be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures internationally or domestically, after Memento (2000); the mantle has been taken up by Universal Pictures. Warner Bros., on the other hand, is distributing Barbie, which makes the commercial battle all the more intriguing.

More than a thousand “premium large format” tickets catering to IMAX 70mm, 70mm, Dolby Cinema IMAX digital, 35mm, and more are already available for the Cillian Murphy-led flick, reported AP. However, Nolan suggests to watch his upcoming venture in IMAX 70mm film format to get the best experience.

Boasting a runtime of almost three hours and a $100 million budget, the upcoming flick is the British-American quintuple Academy Award nominated director’s longest film till date.

Both Oppenheimer and Barbie are slated to hit theaters on July 21, 2023.

