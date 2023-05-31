"See you at the Oscars": Twitter in love with the new Barbie dreamhouse from Margot Robbie's film

Ahead of its premiere in July, the team of Barbie has employed a smart marketing tactic. They have recently shared the famous Dreamhouse of the titular doll character via Architectural Digest. The Fuchsia-dominant structure has reportedly been inspired by Palm Springs, which is a desert resort city situated in Riverside County, California.

Set designer Sarah Greenwood and decorator Katie Spencer focused on the mid-century modernist architectonic of the area to build the Dreamhouse.

As soon as pop culture portal Discussing Film shared the set of images, Twitter went berserk. One of the users took to the social media platform to conclude that Barbie is getting an Academy Award for Best Production Design, thanks to the elaborate Dreamhouse.

Helmed by actress-filmmaker Greta Gerwig in her fourth directorial, Barbie stars Australian actress Margot Robbie in the titular role. Meanwhile, Ryan Gosling will appear as her male best friend Ken. Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, and Dua Lipa, among others, are playing different version of the doll.

Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Scott Evans, Ncuti Gatwa, and John Cena will be seen as Ken’s different avatars. Helen Mirren and Will Ferrell have been signed as narrator and the Mattel CEO, respectively.

Fans urge Barbie makers to turn the Dreamhouse "into a museum" as pictures go viral

While talking to Architectural Digest, Greta Gerwig said that they wanted to sincerely bring forth the “ridiculously fun” factor “about the Dreamhouses” in Barbie. She added:

“Why walk down stairs when you can slide into your pool? Why trudge up stairs when you take an elevator that matches your dress? There are no walls and no doors…Dreamhouses assume that you never have anything you wish was private—there is no place to hide.”

Built at the London lot of Warner Bros. Studios, the three-story fantasy land, as we can see it, has used the shade of pink extensively. A point came when “the world ran out of pink,” laughingly quipped Greenwood, but “maintaining the ‘kid-ness’ was paramount,” highlighted the director.

It seems their efforts have borne fruit as netizens took to social media to express how impressed they are with the detailing of the sets. A couple of them pitched the upcoming film as the winner for Academy Award for Best Production Design.

Apart from being the lead star, Margot Robbie is also a co-producer for the film, along with her husband Tom Ackerley via their LuckyChap Entertainment. Heyday Films, NB/GG Pictures, and Mattel Films complete the team of financers.

The two-time Academy Award-nominated star, last seen in Babylon, also has Wes Anderson-directed Asteroid City in her lineup for the year. Meanwhile, Ryan Gosling last appeared in Netflix’s The Gray Man and will also feature in The Fall Guy.

Barbie is poised to hit theaters on July 21, 2023.

