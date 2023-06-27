Who is Pinkus? All about the fashion designer engaged to Noah Cyrus

Noah Cyrus, the younger sister of Miley Cyrus, has announced her engagement to fashion designer Pinkus. The couple has been engaged for over a month, and Noah shared the news via her Instagram with a photo of her stunning engagement ring. In the post, she expressed her excitement to spend the rest of her life with Pinkus.

According to sources, the couple has been together since at least December of last year, and the fashion designer has already received the family seal of approval. The news of their engagement comes just two months after they made their relationship public on TikTok. Noah Cyrus is a singer and actress who has been making waves in the music industry with her unique style and sound. She was nominated for 'Best New Artist' at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards after her album The Hardest Part was released in 2022.

Pinkus, on the other hand, is a fashion designer who has worked with several high-profile clients. The engagement has caused a stir on social media, with fans and followers congratulating the couple on their happy news.

Pinkus enjoys hiking - Everything to know about the fashion designer

Even though there are still many unknowns regarding Noah's boyfriend, including his age, some details are clear from his Instagram account. As a fashion designer, Pinkus currently holds a position in the COLORS clothing business, which is prominently mentioned in his biography. On March 19, 2023, he posted some images from his job and made sure that he featured his stunning brunette fiance in the slideshow.

COLORS is known for its unique and colorful designs that cater to a young and trendy audience. The brand offers a wide range of clothing items, including t-shirts, hoodies, sweatpants, and accessories. The brand's website features a variety of collections, including the "COLORS x Friends" collection, which features clothing items inspired by the popular TV show Friends. The fashion designer has not shared much information about his role at COLORS, but he is likely involved in designing and creating new collections for the brand.

Pinkus is quite successful in the fashion industry; after all, Noah has worn a few of his brand's clothes on different occasions. On January 31, 2023, COLORS posted a photo of Noah Cyrus wearing a cream puffer miniskirt on Instagram. Her then-boyfriend responded to her appearance in the comments section by posting three white-circle emojis. When Noah posted the same picture on her official Instagram, he added more enigmatic comments to appear to be flirting with her. Noah had worn a different COLORS dress the day before, which had a crop top and a long skirt with a train.

Along with being a successful fashion designer, Pinkus also enjoys hiking in his free time. The Daily Mail acquired the first paparazzi photographs of the couple, which were taken when the singer and his better half were recently sighted on a walk in Los Angeles on April 22, 2023. The fashion designer wore a black t-shirt and comparable sweatpants, while Noah wore a black crop top and loose trousers for the outdoor trip. Her two dogs were also with them. However, the couple tried to avoid making any obvious close moves in front of the cameras.

Recently, Noah Cyrus and Pinkus also made an appearance at Paris Fashion Week as a couple. Now, they both have officially confirmed their relationship.

