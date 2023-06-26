Wales Bonner and Adidas have collaborated on a Spring/Summer 2024 collection titled "Marathon" that was showcased at Paris Fashion Week Men's SS24. The collection features a combination of sartorial elegance and sportswear, with a focus on long-distance runners' spirit. It includes a range of clothing and footwear, including the debut of the Adidas Neftanga. It also features a collaboration with UGG, showcasing a comfortable alternative to the designer's Adidas Samba sneakers.

The collection is inspired by Grace Wales Bonner's European and Afro-Atlantic influences, with classic Adidas styles serving as a blank canvas for the designer's vision. The collaboration is part of an ongoing partnership between Adidas Originals and the fashion brand. Their previous collections include the Spring/Summer 2023 "Land of Wood and Water" collection. The Wales Bonner x Adidas SS24 collection showcases a unique blend of sportswear and high fashion, with a focus on comfort and elegance.

Wales Bonner is a regular at Paris Fashion Week and it was proven by the attendance in Spring/Summer 2024 which was a truly magnificent event. There to support one of Britain's best designers, collaborators, and cultural thinkers were the Creator, Tyler, Samuel Ross, and Lewis Hamilton.

With SS24's theme being "Marathon," it perfectly associates with a significant portion of the collection that would focus on the fashion brand's ongoing partnership with Adidas. However, it's more complicated than that and it was described as a reflection of a long-distance runner who is a silent messenger, "the unwavering spirit striding, soaring."

Notably, it enlisted the services of three renowned athletes: Genzebe Dibaba, Eliud Kipchoge, and Haile Gebreselassie. The former's name even appears on a pair of Adidas Neftenga sneakers created in conjunction with their world-record-breaking performance.

The secret of Wales Bonner's clothing was its capacity to be both disagreeable and pleasing at the same time. For example, one outfit would be a suit with concealed fastenings and a popped collar, while the next might be an intricate black boiler suit with a velvet cummerbund.

The designer's in-house Himco footwear, which was silvery and athletic in style, contrasted with shearling-lined UGG loafers. The fashion brand and Adidas side bags in authentic leathers and matching holdalls gave luxury to a collection that also included a blue tracksuit. There was also a variation in the partnership with Adidas and checkered capes were worn with leggings.

A silver-colored track jacket provided with sartorial elegance by the waistband that was shown as a cummerbund and was embellished with a gold Trefoil. The designer also designed a Macintosh coat that had the Adidas Trefoil insignia on the outside and a chequered print inside.

The Wales Bonner x Adidas SS24 collection features a range of standout pieces. Some of the standout pieces in the collection include Adidas Neftanga. It is a new sneaker silhouette that combines the classic Adidas style with the fashion brand's vision. The collection also features a collaboration with UGG, showcasing a comfortable alternative to the designer's Adidas Samba sneakers.

The Wales Bonner x Adidas SS24 collection showcases how well sportswear and fashion can manage to blend while being comfortable and exuding elegance.

