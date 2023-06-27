5 best menswear collections at Paris Fashion Week 2024

Paris Fashion Week, which is held twice a year and features the best in both men's and women's fashion, is one of the most prominent fashion events of the year. The most recent Spring/Summer 2024 collections were on display during Paris Fashion Week 2024, which wowed viewers with its ground-breaking designs, flawless workmanship, and spectacular runway performances.

The occasion influences the sartorial preferences of fashion fans all around the world by not only reflecting existing trends but also setting new ones.

Paris Fashion Week serves as a compass, pointing towards the future of men's and women's fashion, celebrating its lasting impact on the fashion industry, and highlighting the optimism it brings to the forefront.

Louis Vuitton and Dior, among others, showed some of the best menswear collections at Paris Fashion Week 2024

1) Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton's men's spring/summer 2024 collection was one of the most anticipated shows of Paris Fashion Week. The show was held on June 20, 2023, on the iconic Pont Neuf bridge in Paris, and marked the debut of Pharrell Williams as the new creative director for Louis Vuitton's menswear.

The show was star-studded, with celebrities such as Jay-Z and Beyonce in attendance. The collection was co-ed, featuring both men's and women's clothing. The collection was inspired by the brand's iconic Damier pattern, which was incorporated into many of the pieces. The collection featured a mix of streetwear and high fashion, with oversized jackets, baggy pants, and bold prints.

2) Dior

Dior Men's Spring/Summer 2024 show was held on June 23, 2023, and marked Kim Jones' fifth year anniversary as the creative director of Dior Men. This collection during Paris Fashion Week was inspired by the brand's heritage and transformed tradition into modernity, with a mix of streetwear and classic tailoring.

The collection featured a range of colors, including pastels, earthy tones, and bold hues. The show was held at the Musée Rodin in Paris, with a set designed by artist Daniel Arsham.

The collection showcased a range of pieces, including oversized jackets, tailored suits, and graphic t-shirts. The show featured celebrities such as David Beckham and Bella Hadid in attendance.

3) Loewe

Loewe's Spring/Summer 2024 Men's runway show was held during Paris Fashion Week SS24. The show was a spectacle, with towering fountains that sprayed a sparkling mist of water to cool overheated VIP guests.

Jonathan Anderson, the creative director of Loewe, is famous for his innovations and creativity. In the latest collection, he translated the essence of sculptor Lynda Benglis' work in a way that explored themes of sparkle and elongated form.

The collection featured full sparkly ensembles blended with smooth leather jumpsuits, large purses, pointed-toe shoes, and more. The collection was a mix of streetwear and high fashion, with oversized jackets, baggy pants, and bold prints.

The show was well-received by fans and fashion enthusiasts, who appreciated the collection's creativity and innovation.

4) Givenchy

Givenchy's Spring/Summer 2024 Men's collection show was held on June 22, 2023, and was the highlight of the event. The collection was designed by creative director Matthew M. Williams, who focused on elegant and dressy tailoring for men.

The show took place at the Musee de l'Armee in central Paris, where models walked through a column-lined hallway overlooking the monument's gilded dome.

During Paris Fashion Week, the collection showcased a wide range of suitcoats, including long and slightly boxy trousers, short and pinched at the waist trousers, accompanied by low-crotched trousers.

The dressier looks had satin lapels, while an olive green jacket had a slight military flair. Accessories were also a key focus of the collection, with chic bags that were strapped around the waist or carried in the back.

5) Kenzo

Kenzo's Spring/Summer 2024 Men's collection show was held on June 23, 2023, at 8 pm. The collection was a mix of streetwear and high fashion, featuring bold prints, bright colors, and oversized silhouettes.

The show was held during Paris Fashion Week at an outdoor venue, with models walking on a runway surrounded by water. The collection featured a range of pieces, including graphic t-shirts, oversized jackets, and baggy pants. The show was well-received, with many praising the collection's creativity and innovation.

These are some of the best menswear collections represented at Paris Fashion Week 2024. The detailed look for every collection is now available on the respective brand's websites and social media handles.

Poll : 0 votes