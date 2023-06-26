Fans impressed by Loewe Spring Summer 2024 menswear collection at Paris Fashion Week 2024: “Joey’s man purse finally happened”

Loewe's Spring/Summer 2024 Men's runway show was held during Paris Fashion Week SS24. The show was a spectacle, with towering fountains that sprayed a sparkling mist of water to cool overheated VIP guests. Jonathan Anderson, a Northern Irish designer is famous for his innovations and creativity. In the latest collection, he translated the essence of sculptor Lynda Benglis' work in a way that it explored themes of sparkle and elongated form.

The collection has a subdued palette full of soft pastel colors along with blues, khakis, and blacks. All of this is offset dramatically with accessories with glittering pieces. Anderson's artistic sparkle reimagined and reshaped traditional menswear, making it a fitting showcase of his couture craftsmanship and fans are loving it.

Netizens are flooding the internet with their love and appreciation for the collection and are making pop culture references to the bags. One person even commented that F.R.I.E.N.D.S character Joey Tribbiani's "man purse" has finally become a reality.

Fans are satisfied with the Loewe Spring Summer 2024 menswear collection at Paris Fashion Week 2024

Loewe Spring Summer 2024 menswear collection at Paris Fashion Week 2024 featured full sparkly ensembles. They were blended with smooth leather jumpsuits, large purses, pointed-toe shoes, and sparkling sunglasses interspersed. Additionally, there were a few intriguing tube-shaped tops that maintained the artistry of the house and the novel twists. In fact, one of these suede tops appeared to be pouring out of a suede bag.

All these items, showcased at the grand event, were well appreciated by the audience. Everyone seemed to love the uniqueness of the collection with its sense of creativity. Not only that, the internet was flooded with appreciative comments from the fans.

Seeing just how many men carried the unisex purses on the runway, people said that Joey's man purse finally happened and F.R.I.E.N.D.S fans were overjoyed. While designers like Marc Jacobs left their comments under the videos, netizens couldn't get over the bags. The comments section was filled with people responding with the fire and heart emojis and claiming that they wanted those bags.

More about Loewe Spring Summer 2024 menswear collection

The creative director of the brand, Jonathan Anderson spoke to the press after the event.

"It's always about trying to find contradictions in men and women: like how do you blur all of that? I feel like something in this is very precise in that message, it's very reduced, very luxe," he said.

The overall theme of the Loewe Spring/Summer 2024 collection was sparkle and elongated form. Soft pastels, khakis, blues, and blacks made up the collection's muted color scheme. This was starkly contrasted by accessories like dazzling jewelry.

Celebrities like Taeyong, Kit Connor, Theo James, and Emily Ratajkowski attended the launch of Jonathan Anderson's most recent collection. Along with his family and the Louis Vuitton bag he's been flaunting since his show debut, Pharrell Williams attended as well.

